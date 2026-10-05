Journal, Alex Elle, 2026

I’ve been thinking a lot about abundance lately, but not necessarily in the way we normally talk about it. Usually, when I hear the word abundance, it’s attached to a bigger life. More tangible things. Doors opening. Cups runneth over, as the Christian folks say. Overflow. The things we have been asking for finally finding their way to us, sometimes with an ease and urgency that makes us feel like life is saying, See? Here it is.

I understand the appeal of that. We are allowed to desire more than what’s in front of us. There have been many seasons in my life when more felt necessary. And when I knew there was something beyond what I could see and wanted desperately to touch.

More freedom. More choice. More space & time. More money. More autonomy. More room to create. More of myself returned to me.

For the last ten months, though, I’ve become more and more curious about what happens after the harvest is plentiful enough to satisfy us. That curiosity inspired this month’s journal prompts and heart posture. Because what happens when we already have enough? What do we do with the more that keeps arriving? Where does it all go? How do we make room for it?

A few days ago, I was standing in my kitchen putting fresh herbs in water. My friend Chanel brought them over from her garden. When she laid everything out on the counter—sweet potatoes, Thai basil, rosemary, sage, tomatoes, figs—I gasped. Because what a gift.

My second thought was: How the hell am I going to enjoy all of this before it goes bad?

I always have the very best intentions when it comes to produce. I imagine myself as the kind of woman who casually reaches for fresh rosemary in the middle of making dinner, instead of the kind who discovers a smelly, soggy bag of wasted money in the back of the refrigerator weeks later. I haven’t quite been able to avoid the latter yet—I’m working on it.

Figs, Alex Elle, 2026

After I stuffed my mouth with figs, I started figuring out what needed to go in the fridge, what could stay on the counter, and what might last a little longer in water. The herbs were the easiest place to start. I filled a jar with water and began trimming the stems, pulling off the leaves near the bottom before placing everything inside. Pretty quickly, I realized I had more herbs than jar. It was too small. Still, I tried. I moved a few stems around. Turned some to the side. Pressed others closer together. I could get them all in there if I really wanted to. And this, admittedly, is a skill of mine. Making things fit—or trying to.

I know how to take a week that is already full and somehow find another hour. I know how to move things around so I can say yes to something else. I know how to answer one more email, take one more call, make one more thing happen. For a long time, I considered this one of my strengths. And in many ways, it is. Resourcefulness has carried me through whole eras of my life. But standing there with those herbs, I could see what forcing everything into the jar would do to them in the long run.

The stems were packed together. Some of the foliage were sitting beneath the water. If I left them like that, those leaves would eventually soften and rot. So I pulled them off. There was nothing wrong with them. The rosemary & basil’s leaves were green, fragrant, and perfectly fine. They simply couldn’t remain where they were under the new conditions. I stood there with a little pile of fragrant herbs on my cutting board (overthinking, of course) about how rarely we allow this to be true in our own lives. How often we stay in the waters of life longer than we should, waiting for something to go completely bad before we trust that it’s time to make a move.

Gathered, Alex Elle, 2026

Sometimes we linger long after we know things no longer fits simply because nothing catastrophic has happened yet. But the older I get, the more I understand that catastrophe is not the only reason we are allowed to change our lives. Note to Self: Sometimes, the change itself is reason enough.

That has become especially clear to me as I think about capacity. What I have room for now is not the same as what I had room for ten years ago. There are ways of living that made sense for a previous version of me but no longer fit the life I have…or the life I want. Things I once would have stretched myself to accommodate no longer [automatically] get access to my time, my energy, or my attention simply because they are good—or in abundance.

We can find liberation when we realize that everything we release doesn’t have to rot or spoil first.

I am no longer interested in believing I have to endure or dissolve into a mushy mess before I’m worthy of the abundance I’ve asked for. We are programmed, in so many ways, to think that being deserving of something means proving how much we can withstand for it. How long we will stay in the water. How much we will carry. How many times we will rearrange ourselves to keep it intact.

bell hooks wrote about love as a practice of care, responsibility, respect, knowledge, and trust. I return to that understanding often because it refuses the idea that love is simply attachment. Love asks us to pay attention. It asks us to care about what something needs in order to flourish, including ourselves. That to me is abundance. All of which, requires: Space. Time. Room. Capacity.

Herbs, Alex Elle, 2026

If I’ve learned anything in this life, it’s that good things will always arrive. The harder part is being honest about whether we actually have room to receive. And whether welcoming more would mean neglecting something already here, or stretching ourselves beyond what we can tend to well. I think that’s what abundance means to me now. It’s not that more is bad.I just no longer believe I have to carry every single thing simply because I’m capable of doing so.

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October Letter: What if it works out?

My New Podcast

To explore on your own time: I created a set of journal prompts for the month. Enjoy and share with your people.

October Journal Prompts 8.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

From my journal: Capacity and abundance go hand in hand. I find this true because having access to more doesn’t automatically mean we have the space, energy, or attention to care for more. Abundance can bring beautiful things into our lives, but capacity determines whether we can hold them with intention and be good stewards of what arrives.

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