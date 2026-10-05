Here for Now

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Keanna Virgil's avatar
Keanna Virgil
Oct 5

I’ve been rethinking about what abundance means to me as well. This resonates and I especially love your words in the visual journal. I want a life that’s deeply nourishing and can hold my desires, including all of me. I want to be in my life, fully, not just something to squeeze in or something to do. Thank you for this reflection 🫶🏾

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Maylasia's avatar
Maylasia
Oct 6

In this sense for me, it’s the capacity to make a room for mistakes because I’m not going to be perfect the first time around and at everything. I have a perfectionist complex I admit it. But there are some things I know that I’m capable at and that if I just do it and if I fall, I need to let myself know that I can get back up.

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