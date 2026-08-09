Here for Now

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Vavi Sol's avatar
Vavi Sol
Aug 9

So many gems wrapped in a beautiful experience. Thank you for sharing your journey with us. ✨

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1 reply by Alex Elle
Shema's avatar
Shema
Aug 9

I feel like I am in a season of becoming shedding what no longer is working. It is uncomfortable in some ways I feel like I was forced to this point, in order to receive the life I have been reaching for it requires change. This is the hardest season of my life so far, and reading this confirms there will be beauty to come. Thank you for sharing you are always right on time❤️

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