Brieanna Lightfoot Smith
Jul 30

Shed tears reading this. I don’t think I’ve ever felt more seen through someone else’s writing. Your note about “letting go of urgency—the pressure to have all the answers, fix what’s broken, or rush into healing.” really blessed me.

Happy 36th. May it be healing, whole and healthy.

Jul 30

Alex...thank you. Your words touched my soul...resonating deeply. Happy Birthday.

This was my 65th birthday...and this was the perfect gift...thank you!

Two truths can be held at the same time...

My day began waking with a deep sense of grief/loss/sadness/tears/unsettledness with no apparent cause...it continued through the day of bittersweet moments (time with my 87 year old mother who has dementia and the sweetest smile in the world...my dear husband who was doing everything to make my day special and couldn't understand what was going on with me (I told him it had nothing to do with him...which was true...I didn't know what was going on with me)...

I ended up going to spend some time alone at a bookstore and settled in to a chair on the second floor by the window and pulled out my journal (I had gotten a up of coffee and two warmed cookies as I entered the bookstore)...and I wrote and wrote...moving from the place of grief to the place of gratitude...

The day ended by our teenage daughter texting me asking, "Mommy do you want to paint?"...and after dinner...we started painting some collaborative paintings... It was the best gift ever...

As I went to sleep...I reflected on the lessons I have been learning of late (and most all of my life)...about letting go...not acting or rather reacting out of fear but rather out of trust that love will take care of me and the situations that impact me and those I love...that everything has a time and a purpose for our growth and that of others...and as I fell asleep I was at peace.

Blessings to you Alex and Happy Birthday!

