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Amy Loren Jones's avatar
Amy Loren Jones
Nov 19, 2024

Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter. Kudos to you! So much of this is relatable to my own journey. I had a daughter at 22 and raised her on my own. I was completely directionless other than knowing I wanted to be a different Mother than my own. My daughter gave me purpose, a sense of self, a level of determination and strength I didn't even know I possessed. She is now 31 which blows my mind to even say out loud. Many blessings to your daughter and you!

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susan
Nov 19, 2024

Thank you was the rest of my comment!

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