Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raphaella Silva's avatar
Raphaella Silva
Feb 20, 2024

Alex, sending you so much love and I am so grateful for your transparency and vulnerability. You have no idea how it helps hold us as a community together. I am almost 51 and I’ve been doing the work since my mid twenties, and there are still areas I get trigged which I thought I had completely healed. Tonight, as I was struggling with my own setbacks, I remember something you said years ago on a video, “What if you were chosen for this?” When I was reminded of those words, I felt empowered. These setbacks can impact me, but they can no longer overtake me. Thank you for the love your pour on all of us. 💕💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
Feb 20, 2024

Sitting in the discomfort and the pain and feeling it, acknowledging the sources, and remembering our tools, is healing it. It feels slow sometimes. Progress, not perfection.

You used all your resources, so you have grown! Progress is not always (rarely) linear, with mental health. It’s up and down, but you are still coming out ahead in the long run. Sharing your experience with others is also a great act of bravery and kindness. ❤️

I don’t have your identical symptoms, but I am diagnosed with clinical depression, anxiety, and Adult ADHD. I ended a marriage with my husband of 12 years due to the chaos of alcoholism, raging anger and constant scream fighting. I still loved him, but he refused therapy or anything to do with recovery, so I chose my health first, and asked him to move out. We were separated a year, he had quit drinking and had his own apartment and a good job. We had an amicable divorce, but he was struggling with his own mental illness. Five days after our divorce, he lost his job, and four days later he took his life. I am in therapy, see a psychiatrist (have done both for many years) am in year 2 of Al-Anon and am going to try a Grief group tomorrow evening for the first time. I have a lot of support. I also have a stronger spiritual connection to a God of my own definition. Not the church God I was raised with exactly, more of a higher power who protects me and wants me to live and love free and at peace. I use different tools many times each day. It’s a hard journey and I am broken, but slowly healing. ❤️‍🩹 I ask for help. I am vulnerable, but strong. I think much like you. A wise woman told me we have to hold each other’s hand as we walk the journey of life. Here’s my hand. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
125 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Elle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture