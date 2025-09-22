Gratitude Journal

TW
Sep 22

"Let your tears fall" and cue my tears literally streaming down my face. Thank you, this was exactly what I needed. Although I feel so much joy and gratitude, this is one of the hardest seasons of my life. So yes I need to make space for the grief, even when there is so much joy in my heart. Thank you for sharing your journey and wisdom 🙏🏻

joni
Sep 22

This is beautiful and hits home so hard. This summer I recommitted to writing daily (morning pages…Artists Way..) and it’s extraordinary…how writing paves the way for working so much out and living fully in the moment and the day - this summer was a concentrated lifetime - lost my mom, my mother in law, one son was married, one son experienced the ultimate exhilaration and the depths of disappointment in his career, lost a dog to boot. I lean heavily on my yoga, sitting with all of it - discomfort, grief, joy, but your words put practical meaning to it…”joy ..hummng osftly in the background, like my fridge, waiting for me to notice..” WOW. thank you Alex, keep going and thank you

