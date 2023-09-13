Here for Now

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Laura Segal's avatar
Laura Segal
Sep 13, 2023

Yup-yup-yup. 20+ years on the path, this lands so deeply. And it strikes me that all the same could all be said for long-term partnership, parenting - anything with a long arc that requires devotion 💜

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Brianna Pastor's avatar
Brianna Pastor
Sep 13, 2023

Tired and trying. ❤️‍🩹

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