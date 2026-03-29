Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

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Alenka's avatar
Alenka
Mar 29Edited

I have very polarized emotions about this text - I completely agree with all the words, I feel it in my bones they must be true and in the same time I ache inside because although I am deep in my 40s, I struggle to find true friendship, overwhelmed with my cptsd where therapy seems to do only so much.

I crave for true friendship but I feel I don’t even know where to look, how to find true good friendships at this age, but also, how to be a good friend myself - I know very well how to overgive, how to shrink myself, how to not be authentic in a desperate way trying not to be abandoned for what I am…

As the text says “It’s what happens when you build a life around where you feel accepted, instead of asking where you might actually be known.” I have spent my entire life in the first verse of this sentence, never realizing I have the birth given right to choose, to ask. Thank you for your words od wisdom Alex, as always ❤️‍🩹

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Yazzy B's avatar
Yazzy B
Mar 29

This hit deep!!

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