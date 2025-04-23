As we've explored over the past few months, Joy Spotting is more than just a practice—it's a way of living. It is a conscious decision to pay attention, to stay soft, and to not let the beauty of life get buried under the noise of survival or stress. This month, I've been reflecting on the quiet bravery it takes to stay open to joy even when our environment doesn't feel easy. Knowing that joy doesn't just arrive; it invites is a soul-warming truth I've carried with me all of April. And funnily enough, my joys, the things that have lit me up the most this month, have been wrapped in taking risks and stepping out of my "need a plan" comfort zone.

Yesterday, I woke up with a heavy pull on my heart to finally call a realtor and look for a commercial property to house my tea and stationary shop. I’ve had this dream for a long time. I had her number for over a year. I've yearned for an actual space for more than 5 years. I saw two spaces in the location I'd been dreaming about. One is absolutely perfect for me and what I want to build. This week, I am writing my letter of intent and applying. My body is buzzing with excitement and clarity. My heart and mind feel divinely aligned. I am stepping into a new season.

As I walked the spaces with the realtor yesterday, I told myself:

Joy says, l ean in.

Not halfway, not hesitantly—but with my whole self, with both feet planted in the moment. Heart, dreams, and elation exposed. Breath steady. Grounded and glorious. In this season of my life, I trust that I am a place of steadiness. I am my own place of peace. I can create the life I want. I have created the life I want. This kind of presence is sacred and not by accident. Walking through each property reminded me that joy is a deliberate choice—a choice we have to make again and again, especially when the world tells us it's safer to numb out, shrink, shut down, or not show up at all.

Gentle Reminder: Joy doesn't cannot bloom where we refuse to be.

It shows up when we decide to be fully in our lives—mess and all. It arrives when we stop bracing and start breathing, when we loosen our grip on perfection and dare to be seen in our fullness.

Joy, in this way, is a gentle disruptor. A nudge toward risk. Not reckless risk, but the kind that says:

Say the thing that's been sitting on your chest.

Dream the dream.

Show up even when you're afraid your softness or joy might not be met.

Try again, even though the last time hurt or failed.

Choose to trust your divine alignment even when the world is demanding performance or perfection.

Let yourself be known entirely.

This is the kind of risk that reclaims your aliveness.

Today, I announced that my second perfume, Gentle Reminder, is coming into the world this May. I'm an author, a teacher, a facilitator—not a perfumer—but I've always dreamed of having my own fragrances. When I reached out to Snif a few years ago, I took a risk. And now, two fragrances and a candle later, I've tapped into a whole new realm of creativity.

From scent design to product packaging, I feel completely in my joy when I'm working on things that help people feel good, grounded, and beautiful in their bodies. I was scared to step out of my comfort zone with Heal the Way. And I was scared again—worried Gentle Reminder wouldn't be embraced like its big sister scent. But my love for creating—and the joy it brings—is louder than my fear these days.

At this seasoned age of (almost) 36, not standing fully in the entirety of my joy just isn't an option.

When we spot joy and choose to be with it, we're not just documenting a moment—we're affirming that this life, this ordinary, sacred, imperfect life, is still worth leaning into. We're saying: Even here, I can find light. Even now, I can feel whole.

Maybe that's the reminder we need more often: Let joy pull you closer to your own life. Let it be the reason you unclench. The reason you tell the truth about what you want, need, deserve. The reason you open your hands—and your heart—just a little wider without shame or second thought.

Welcoming joy isn't about sweeping life's pain points under the rug. It's about refusing to let our tenderness be the whole story. It's about practicing delight until it becomes muscle memory.

Gentle Reminder: Joy is the gentle hand at your back, whispering: You're still here. So be here. Not in pieces, but in presence, in power, and in deep unwavering peace.

