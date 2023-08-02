Here for Now

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Karen Wesley's avatar
Karen Wesley
Aug 2, 2023

I came home from our time together feeling the same.

I know now, I don’t have the energy to argue with anyone about things that don’t matter or even things that do. If we can’t talk as emotionally mature adults, then we will not talk. I will not engage. I will walk away. I will be silent.

Some of the people who are closest to me seem to thrive on disagreement. There’s a name for it --Opositional Defiant Disorder. I want the exact opposite of that. So they can be in it all by themselves. That also means boundaries will be set in stone.

I also discovered while we were together that love, positive, energy, being seen and heard are all possible! I had not ever seen that in a large group of people. It was extraordinary.

I want more of that.

Thank you for being you and encouraging us to be our authentic selves. ♥️

Oh! I am writing about the “Healing Together” retreat this week in my newsletter. I want to hold on to those feelings forever. I am brand new.

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Julia's avatar
Julia
Aug 2, 2023

August is my birth month & I will be celebrating 63 spins around the sun 🌞

Your transparency in sharing gratitude for all -loss, struggle, etc. is a treasured guide for me to do the same. Regret holds no healing energy...

I'm drawing & using paints to color in my journal now. Your intentions resonate deeply with me & they will be guiding me as well. Open-hearted love is my 'mantra/theme' for this next year. May it be so, and so it is. 💜 Deep bow & gratitude dear one 🙌🏼

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