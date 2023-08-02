Last Tuesday was my birthday. On July 25, 1989, I was ushered into the world at 10:37 PM eastern standard time. A week into being 34, I am feeling more grounded than ever. More easeful and connected to myself and my truth. I've also been less concerned about things that do not matter in the long run. I don't want it if it's unhealthy, unloving, one-sided, or unkind. Now more than ever, I am in a rooted place of peace.
Honestly, it feels like I'm at a point where I'm committed to getting my emotional and energetic affairs in order.
Over the past year, I've deepened the relationships and connections that make me feel safe. I've let go of people, places, and things that create disorientation and chaos in my life. And I am continuously exploring what a healthy relationship with myself looks and feels like. There have been lessons embedded in everything that comes to the surface when I reflect. Each one has blessed me deeply.
Last week, something clicked in a big way. I woke up daily with the phrases, You know what you like, and You know what you want ringing loudly in my ear. It became outstandingly clear that there are certain things that I'm just not willing to do anymore. There's certain energy I am no longer entertaining, and there are relationships in my life that I will be nurturing even more than before— there are also a few that I will be dissolving.
Ease in my spirit is the intention. Chaos and confusion are not mine to hold.
The other day, I did a journaling practice to prepare my energy for August. I teach variations of this exercise to my students and clients. We draw some circles inside of circles and identify what we want to welcome into our space (or keep out).
I welcome joy, happiness, strength, and freedom this season.
Sitting down with my journal, I thought about everything I wanted to bring into my space. I looked up the meanings of certain colors and had fun doodling and using my crayons. As I drew, wrote, and colored, I thought about how grateful I am to be where I am now. I am so thankful for who I've chosen to stay close to and vice versa. There are no strings attached in any of my relationships right now. There is no guessing my place in anyone’s life. That feels so good to my spirit. I have endless gratitude for the healing I've chosen to do so that I can live a life that makes me feel liberated, loved, and clear-minded.
Words cannot describe how ready I am to lean deeper into who I'm meant to be this year. My lessons have been blessings. My past has been practice.
The older I get, the more grateful I am for every path I've walked, every stumble I've made, every relationship that has ended, and every new beginning birthed from loss.
There's beauty in it all. There's peace in it, too. I'm grateful to be here to experience the good and challenging moments life offers. Now more than ever, I feel well-equipped to keep growing through the things I go through.
Community question (leave a comment): What are y'all welcoming and releasing as we move through August?
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Don’t forget to join me, Julia Cameron, Anne Lamott, and more at an amazing writing retreat. Details are below.
I came home from our time together feeling the same.
I know now, I don’t have the energy to argue with anyone about things that don’t matter or even things that do. If we can’t talk as emotionally mature adults, then we will not talk. I will not engage. I will walk away. I will be silent.
Some of the people who are closest to me seem to thrive on disagreement. There’s a name for it --Opositional Defiant Disorder. I want the exact opposite of that. So they can be in it all by themselves. That also means boundaries will be set in stone.
I also discovered while we were together that love, positive, energy, being seen and heard are all possible! I had not ever seen that in a large group of people. It was extraordinary.
I want more of that.
Thank you for being you and encouraging us to be our authentic selves. ♥️
Oh! I am writing about the “Healing Together” retreat this week in my newsletter. I want to hold on to those feelings forever. I am brand new.
August is my birth month & I will be celebrating 63 spins around the sun 🌞
Your transparency in sharing gratitude for all -loss, struggle, etc. is a treasured guide for me to do the same. Regret holds no healing energy...
I'm drawing & using paints to color in my journal now. Your intentions resonate deeply with me & they will be guiding me as well. Open-hearted love is my 'mantra/theme' for this next year. May it be so, and so it is. 💜 Deep bow & gratitude dear one 🙌🏼