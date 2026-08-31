As the time approached for my daughter to leave for college, I became increasingly elated. She was about to embark on a journey I’d never gotten to experience—packing up and moving away for school, art school nonetheless, to pursue her dreams and deepen her talent. My whole self was beaming for her, filled with joy, possibility, and excitement.

And yet, everyone kept asking if I was going to be okay when she left. What surprised me was how often the question arrived already carrying an assumption: that I must be devastated.

“You must be so sad.”

“Awww, poor mama. What will you do?!”

People said these things to me with such certainty that, for a second, I wondered if I was supposed to be down in the dumps. I even wondered if maybe something was wrong with me for not being an emotional wreck. I wasn’t sad at all. I was proud, excited, joyful, and deeply ready for what was next for her—and for me. Would I miss hearing her heavy-footed self fe-fi-fo-fum her way through the house? Sure. I wasn’t expecting not to miss her presence, our everyday rhythms, and all the little things you only notice once someone isn’t around as much. But missing her and being devastated by her leaving are two very different things.

Little Char & Young Mama

I have been a mother since I was 18 years old. For nearly two decades, I have loved, raised, worried about, encouraged, fussed at, protected, advocated for, and shown up every single day. I have watched her move through every version of herself, from a tiny person completely dependent on me to a young woman capable of making decisions, imagining a future, and building a life of her own.

Watching her leave for college did not feel like losing her. It felt like getting to witness the point of all that raising and rearing.

The world expects sadness from mothers when their children begin to leave home. We talk about empty nests, babies growing up, and how quickly the years disappear. There can be real grief in those transitions, of course. But parenting is full of endings because life is full of them. Nothing stays the same forever. There’s the last time you carry them, the last first day of elementary school, the final school pickup, the childhood bedroom that slowly becomes a place they visit instead of live. And still, it feels like mothers are expected to mourn every evolution. I am not her.

Little Joys: Farmer’s Market Sundays

I’ve been seeing this play out in real time over the past week, as Michelle Obama talked about not missing having her daughters at home now that they are grown. I felt so seen by that conversation because there was no lack of love in what she was saying. If anything, what I heard was a mother who had done the work of raising her children and was comfortable allowing the relationship—and herself—to move into its next phase, as she should. I yearn for more women to tell the truth about motherhood in this way. Autonomy outside of partnership and parenthood is absolutely valuable.

Circa 2017’ish?

There are things I simply do not miss. I don’t miss every stage once it has passed. I don’t long for my children to be little again or for them to need me in all the ways they once did. And I don’t think that makes women who share that feeling cold, detached, or less motherly.

Little Joys: Farmer’s Market Flowers

Over the years, I’ve come to accept that I’m not a mom who spends a lot of time missing—probably because, for much of my motherhood, I didn’t have the luxury of lingering there. I had to hold it together, keep Char and myself alive, and figure out adulthood while raising a child at the same time. Even later, when I was married and our family grew, I was often the one making sure everyone had what they needed and that life kept moving forward. I was the breadwinner. The bill payer. The house manager. The holder of bodies—in my body and outside of it. The carrier of big emotions mine and theirs. The container for grief rarely addressed but always looming. The healer of boo-boos and tummy aches. The alchemist—turning overwhelm into order more often than anyone knew. The person remembering the things no one else even knew needed remembering. This isn’t a complaint or a gripe. It’s simply the truth—and, often, the price paid for being Mother. I don’t think I ever learned to romanticize absence. Instead, I learned to love my children deeply while also continuing to move.

Little Joys: Current Read

Motherhood—and being the person other people depend on—has required a lot of doing. There was always something to manage, solve, carry, remember, pay for, prepare for, or hold together. Love, for me, has often looked like taking action. In between writing books, traveling for work, carrying, birthing, and nursing babies, I was also keeping the house running and the lights on, making the plans and appointments, meeting needs—or trying to—and handling whatever came next. I didn’t have much time to sit around missing what had passed because there was always something right in front of me that needed attention.

I remember my ex-sister-in-law texting me once, “Thank you for taking such good care of my brother and nieces.” My stomach churned. I knew she meant no harm—but something about it triggered me—and still does today when I think about it. Hearing things like that over the years left a sour taste in my mouth. They remind me how easily women are expected to be responsible for the care and keeping of everyone around them. Not just the children we raise, but the men we love, the homes we build, the relationships we maintain, the emotional temperature of the family itself.

And when you’ve spent years being the one who keeps so much moving, there isn’t always a lot of room to linger over what’s ending. Sometimes you’re already tending to what comes next. I didn’t have much time to “miss” because I was in the thick of the doing what was required to keep folks alive.

Maybe that’s why I don’t feel compelled to reach backward every time my children grow into something new. I’ve learned that loving a season and letting it pass are not opposites. And I think that’s also why the text from Ryan’s sister annoyed me so much. Perhaps she was well-intentioned, but something about being praised for how well I took care of everyone around me made me bristle. I had already spent so much time doing that—and I didn’t want my ability to care for people to become the thing that defined me. I am more than a mother, and I was more than a wife—but those were the things that were often centered & praised.

Perhaps that has been one of motherhood’s harder lessons for me: Loving people well does not require me to morph into that identity. I can care deeply without clinging. I can show up fully without making myself responsible for keeping every season alive. And when something changes, I can let it. I am not only the roles I play in other people’s lives, and they are more than the roles they play in mine. We get to be whole people beyond who we are to one another.

Little Joys: A Gift from a Florist

And while I may not be a mother who endlessly misses her children, I am a mother who genuinely enjoys coming back together. Being divorced has made me appreciate that rhythm even more. I love hearing the stories my littles bring home after spending the week with their dad, and I love the updates Char calls me with from college—the little details I wouldn’t know if she hadn’t gone off and lived some life without me. I love hearing what all three of them notice while we’re apart, what they’ve learned, what made them laugh, what frustrated them, and what they are beginning to understand about themselves beyond their dad and me.

I love what time away from my children has shown me.

For the first time in my adult life, I get real stretches of time to be with myself. I have never lived alone. Ever. And since I’ve been a mother for half my life, there was never a chapter of adulthood where I was simply responsible for me. I mean, as a parent, you’re never not responsible for someone else, but you get what I’m saying. Now, with one kid away at college and my younger two with their dad two weeks out of the month, I get to experience something I’ve never had before: time that belongs entirely to me. Time to be in my own energy. Time not to have to manage other people’s emotions, tantrums, or attitudes. Time to be in a bad mood alone, if I need to be, lol. Time to not hear any noise. Time to process. Time to think. Time to not hear, “Ma!” or “Babe!” Time to not be needed.

And I feel elated by it.

As the mother of a young adult, there is something glorious about raising and loving a person who is free to go build a life of her own—and then getting to witness her choose, again and again, to come back around. As someone who wasn’t close to my parents growing up—and who wanted to get as far away from them as I could, and them from me—raising kids who genuinely like me and want to be around me means more to me than constant proximity ever could.

But mothers are rarely encouraged to say these things out loud. There is an underlying fear that if we admit we enjoy the space, the freedom, or even the relief that can come with our children becoming more independent—or with a marriage ending—someone will decide we are bad, ungrateful, selfish, or unloving. That we must not have been attached enough in the first place. And I reject that.

Relief does not cancel out love. Neither does excitement about what comes next.

Motherhood has shaped me profoundly, but it is not my second skin—even when I tried to conform to that way of being because I thought I should. I’ve said this many times before:

I’m a few people’s mama, but I am not just their mother.

That distinction matters. I want my children to know me as someone who loves them enormously without making them responsible for filling every corner of my life. I want there to be room for all of us to keep becoming, especially as women—and even more so as Black women. When I look at my oldest, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Raising a child who is ready to spread their wings is a gift.

Char and Me. Many moons ago.

Char called me the other day and said, “Mama, thank you for preparing me for adulthood. It’s a little bit of a culture shock being away from home, but I feel like I have the tools.” I don’t know if there is a greater compliment a parent can receive than that, because that was always the hope. Some days, Ry and I weren’t sure if our girl was ready for the world, but she so is—and she is thriving.

The hope was never that she wouldn’t struggle, make every decision correctly, or avoid the messiness that comes with becoming an adult. I never expected to raise a child who wouldn’t need help, guidance, or a soft place to land. I wanted to raise someone who could trust herself enough to figure things out. Someone who knows how to ask for help without believing she is helpless. Someone who can make a mistake without believing she is the mistake. Someone who knows home is available to her without believing she has to stay there. That, to me, is raising ’em well.

I think we sometimes confuse good parenting with making ourselves indispensable. We want our children to call us for everything, tell us everything, need our advice, need our approval, need our presence. And while I understand that there is something gratifying about being needed by the people we love, I don’t want to be necessary to my children forever. I have spent most of my adult life being needed. I want to graduate to being wanted around. I look forward to the adult relationships motherhood can bring to the surface.

I look forward to meeting the women my daughters become after I am no longer directing so much of their lives. I want them to have opinions I didn’t give them, interests I don’t share, friendships I had nothing to do with, experiences I wasn’t there to witness, and stories that begin long before I enter the scene. I want them to know that becoming more of themselves will never threaten my place in their lives—and vice versa.

This is part of what makes this season feel so expansive to me. Char leaving for college isn’t only showing me who she is becoming. It is asking me to become a different kind of mother, too. For so long, motherhood required my hands to be in everything. Raising a child demands involvement. Raising an adult requires restraint. It asks us to trust what we taught them. To let experience become one of their teachers. To resist swooping in every time discomfort arrives. To understand that sometimes loving them means answering the phone, and sometimes it means allowing them to figure out what they’re going to do before they call.

I am learning that part now—and I like it.

Little Joys: Fly, baby. Fly.

There is still plenty of mothering left for me to do. I have two little girls at home who still need all the things little girls need. Even Char, as grown as she is becoming, will need her mama in ways that change as she does. I am not retiring from motherhood because one child moved into a dorm room, but I am letting my role evolve.

I am allowing myself to enjoy what I have worked nearly two decades to reach. My daughter left home feeling prepared for her life. She left knowing she was loved. She left knowing she could come back. She left knowing Ryan and I love her deeper than the ocean.

And, perhaps most importantly, she left knowing she was capable of going. I can’t find anything sad about that.

When I think about raising my girls well, I don’t imagine them orbiting me forever.

I want them to know that we can be stars in each other’s sky without being each other’s entire universe. I envision them building lives that are full, interesting, and entirely their own. I imagine us coming back together around tables, on couches, over FaceTime, during holidays, on random Tuesdays and ordinary afternoons, telling each other about all the life that happened in between.

I want to know them as adults, not just remember them as children. And I want them to know me as I continue becoming, too. That, to me, is a celebration. We get to grow together and apart. We get to evolve, if we’re lucky. And if I’ve raised ’em well, we’ll keep finding our way back to one another.

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