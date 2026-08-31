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Amanda Miller Littlejohn's avatar
Amanda Miller Littlejohn
Aug 31

“ Raising a child demands involvement. Raising an adult requires restraint. It asks us to trust what we taught them.” Currently learning to apply restraint. I keep getting tripped up on the trust part. I’m not sure I trust that I taught them enough. But I guess it is what it is at this point. Thank you for this.

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Alenka's avatar
Alenka
Aug 31

I am not a mother, but I was my mother’s child until two months ago. Speaking from a position of a grown child, I cannot imagine a more healthier relationship regarding mother and a child than all of this you have written. I come from a place where the psychological separation from our mother was extremely difficult for my brother and me since, in her own words, we were the only light in her life, I was the only one in the world who she trusted, we were the only thing that mattered. Those words might sound like true mother’s love to someone, but they are actually a heavy burden, something no child should ever have to bear. Even now, when she is no longer here, that burden is still present. It will take time. Thank you for giving your children something else, something they really needed - a true unconditional love. And thank you for writing all of this, I hope it inspires other people to let their children live free. Loved, absolutely, but free ♥️

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