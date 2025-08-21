I know what it’s like to treat healing like a job—filling your calendar with therapy, self-help books, journaling, and long conversations about your past. You keep digging, doing the work, peeling back layers, hoping to reach the bottom where you’re “done.”

But here’s a truth I wish I knew sooner—there is no bottom. Healing is not a straight tunnel to be dug out. It’s a winding path that loops, pauses, and shifts along the way. And if you’re not careful, you can wear yourself out chasing the idea of being “finished.”

Current Obsession.

You don’t have to heal yourself into the ground. I say this with a loving nudge: come up for air.

Sometimes the most radical thing you can do for your healing is to stop mining for what’s broken and start noticing what’s already whole. To step outside of the work for a moment—not to abandon it, but to breathe. To feel the sun on your skin, to laugh without dissecting why it felt good, to trust that your healing will not unravel just because you took a break. To welcome softness and love from unexpected places.

Belly full, joy full. Alex Elle, 2025

When healing turns into another task to complete, joy is pushed aside. Instead of rushing, let healing include rest, so you remember why you started.

This obsession with being “in the work” is often praised as dedication, but in truth, it can keep us stuck. Growth doesn’t come from grinding through breakthroughs. Just as a field can’t yield harvest after harvest without seasons of rest, your heart, too, needs restoration.

Fitness with friends. Alex Elle, 2025.

Rest is not separate from healing—it is essential to it.

Think of the seeds you’ve planted over the years. The boundaries you’ve set, the courage you’ve practiced, the love you’ve let in, the patterns you’ve broken. All of that is work. All of that is worthy. And like any seed, it needs time and stillness to take root. You don’t stand over a garden and shout at it to grow faster. You water, you weed, and then—you wait. Gentle Reminder: You’ve done enough digging for now.

August Joy (so far), Alex Elle, 2025

It’s okay to step back and let the soil do what it does best. Let your body integrate the lessons you’ve learned. Let your spirit exhale. Let joy, pleasure, and simple living take up space again. Coming up for air doesn’t mean you’re ignoring what still needs to be addressed. It simply means you’re acknowledging that you are more than just your healing process. You are a whole person, not just a project.

There is beauty in receiving—not just doing.

Tea with friends, Alex Elle, 2025

The harvest is not just the final product of all your effort—it’s also the quiet moments when you realize you’ve changed without even trying. When you respond with grace where you once reacted with hurt. When you notice peace where there used to be chaos. When you can hold joy in your hands without fearing it will slip away…that’s the harvest.

Officially a Pilates Teacher in Training! 500 hours, loading.

But if you’re too busy digging for the next wound to bandage, you might miss it.

So today, put down the shovel. Close the journal. Reschedule that conversation made only for processing or closure. Do something unrelated to fixing yourself. Walk outside. Make a playlist for fun. Call a friend to laugh. Sip your favorite cup of tea slowly, without feeling any sense of urgency.

Let life be more than a lesson. Let it be a celebration. Let it be joyous, even in the thick of tenderness, anger, and grief.

Make room for joy, make yourself proud. Alex Elle, 2025

Gentle Reminder: Joy matters in healing.

Joy isn’t a distraction—it's evidence your healing is working. Rest, moments of play, and good company with people who lighten your load, allows more joy to enter, proving you’re moving forward.

Sometimes, joy is the medicine.

Sometimes, joy is the proof you’re already enough.

Sometimes, joy is the harvest.

10 Journal Prompts to Explore Joy and Rest in Your Healing

When was the last time I felt joy without attaching it to productivity or progress? What activities make me feel most alive in my body? How does my body signal that it’s time to rest? Do I listen? What does “enough” look like in my healing right now? Where in my life am I making space for joy to show up? What’s a simple pleasure I’ve been overlooking? How can I create a day that is led entirely by joy? When I think about rest, what emotions come up? Who or what in my life naturally invites me to slow down? If I could set down one “healing task” for a week, what would it be, and what would I do instead?

