Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
delicatehibiscus's avatar
delicatehibiscus
Aug 21

Your words couldn’t have been more timely 🤍. I could cry…thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Alex Elle and others
Fiona Cantarella's avatar
Fiona Cantarella
Aug 22

Your beautiful words always come to me when they are needed - thank you 🤍

Thank you for sharing your wisdom, growth and strength with us, in the thoughtful manner that is you xx ✨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Elle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture