Alyssa
4d

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I needed this today, you spoke directly to my soul. I’ve been clutching so hard lately to “not letting things fall apart,” that my nervous system, my body, my mind, all feel like they’re in shreds. Thank you for reminding me that fear is the enemy. For reminding me that endings are thresholds for beginnings, if only we dare to step through. For reminding me of how many times I’ve gotten back up, and the priceless lessons that process have taught me. Thank you for letting me cry tears of joy, seeing the moments of peace, with my babies, with friends, in time alone, for what they truly are, gifts.

Today I’m going to restart writing what I’m grateful for, and joy will be first on my list.

Namaste.

1 reply by Alex Elle
Cam 🌷🌸💚💗
4d

Thank you for sharing. This was a gentle reminder that even when my world appeared to be falling apart, God has always worked it out in the end. Every ending I had turned out to be a fresh new beginning. This has inspired me to start looking for and celebrating joy in the everyday small things. I’m going to buy a journal or scrapbook and write down different moments I’ve had of joy each day. That way when the going gets tough I can have something to look back on. This has also reminded me to take nothing for granted and remember to dance in the rain in the midst of my storm. And to be grateful for anything that’s ending because better is on the other side. Thanks again.

Hugs and blessings🩷✨

