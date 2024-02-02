February is here—and on my walk today, this gentle reminder came up: You are more than what you've been through.

If I learned anything last month, it's this: Life is filled with some of the wildest twists and turns, no matter how we look at it. There's no avoiding what has already been written. Even with that being true, I am learning to honor what's presented in front of me today. The present moment has nourished me a lot more lately than in the past.

Light Beams, by Alex Elle, 2017

Feeling lost at times doesn't always mean we're doing something wrong. The older I get, the more I look at my moments of wandering as an invitation to:

Find my way back home to myself.

Find my way back to presence.

Pay attention to the path ahead.

One of my biggest lessons over the past 12 months is that I don't always have to know the way. I am allowed to be curious, and I am allowed to not know where the hell I am going.

Desert Rock, by Alex Elle, 2017

As we navigate the coming days, may we all remember to be patient and present with ourselves. Each misstep along this human/healing path is an opportunity to discover and unfold. And while our setbacks can feel discouraging, they can [also] be fertile ground for our greatest lessons.

This month, I hope you embrace the moments given to you—both the starts and stops with arms wide. Where you are today on this path, with all its imperfections and detours, is precisely where you need to be. Release any shame or guilt you carry around not being where you think you ought to be. You’re getting there. You’re finding your way. Breathe.

Self Serve, by Alex Elle, 2017

This month, I hope you allow yourself to be encouraged with each step. Trust in your inner wisdom. Believe in your potential and continue evolving into the softest version of yourself.

Happy February, everyone.

May this month be filled with authentic self-compassion and deeper lovingkindness.

