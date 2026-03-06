Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

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Anisha Arora's avatar
Anisha Arora
Mar 6

Alex, it feels like you took my breaking heart and my overwhelmed brain and articulated what I feel but have difficulty explaining. I’m a mom to a one year old, an immigrant, far from aging parents in India, a tech professional (we perform on LinkedIn). I’m struggling with everything you described. Thank you for being so vulnerable. It made me feel less alone. Amen to not performing.

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Shelby Lynn Robinson's avatar
Shelby Lynn Robinson
Mar 6

I’m so grateful for you.

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