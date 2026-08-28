Nourishment 01, Alex Elle, 2026

We’ve all watched a woman or two live small lives and pretend to be happy about it. We’ve witnessed women we adore want a kind of love that causes a hitch in their breathing, but never get it. We’ve seen them bite their tongues and swallow their rage. We’ve seen them stay put. At one point or another, we’ve watched the settling and shrinking just to say they have “good enough,” even though, in the pits of their bellies, they are still hungry. Starving and salivating for a kind of love that makes them feel full and alive from the inside.

I can’t say that I’ve seen the women I come from choose themselves and mean it. They dressed up in selflessness even though they hated it, resentment spilling from their pores like sweat. Because of that, I know what rage looks like. The burning kind. The kind that has nowhere to go, so it sits in the body and makes a home there.

I realized earlier than I should’ve what withheld love feels like. I saw, up close, what being starved of joy and closeness—just to say you stayed—does to the body. There is no comfort in remaining someplace that cannot hold you, that does not want to or know how. Making yourself agreeable, denying what you need, and proving you can endure while drowning is soul-sucking. It is a horrible, horrible way to live.

8:33PM EST | 8/27/2026

I’m currently sitting in my panties and bra writing this essay. By the time this hits your inbox, it’ll be the next day. Currently, it’s pouring outside. The AC is on 67. The fan is on tornado speed. I am still hot-ish—perimenopause has been showing her behind these days. But the house is still, the big lights are off, and I’m comfy in bed before 9 PM, rubbing my feeties together.

I can hear myself think. No one needs me right now, and I like that. I enjoy this solitude. I need it. Maybe that’s why I’ve been thinking so much lately about what it actually means for women to choose something different for ourselves.

I’ve been talking about it with some of my closest girlfriends, and the conversations keep circling back to the same thing: how difficult it can be to stop living according to what we were taught to tolerate, want, and need. How much courage it takes to admit that something no longer fits, even when we once wanted it badly. Even when we worked hard for it. Even when leaving means disappointing people, changing the shape of our lives, or becoming someone our families may not fully understand.

There’s been a lot of conversation online and in the culture lately about women parting ways with longtime lovers, spouses, friends, jobs, toxic families, and, sometimes, entire ways of living and being. I pay attention to these stories because they feel connected to something I’ve been witnessing in my own life for the last few years: women reaching a point where staying the same, in whatever capacity, begins to cost more than changing.

Nourishment 02, Alex Elle, 2026

Some years ago, I remember being on a walk with one of my now-closest friends. She had separated from her husband, found her way back to the marriage, and eventually left for good. At the time, I asked her why she had gone through all of that just to end up divorced anyway.

She didn’t hesitate in her reply:

“I realized that wasn’t the love story I wanted for my life.”

I’ve carried that with me ever since.

We’ve used the phrase many times after that day, often about things that have nothing to do with romantic relationships. In my opinion, it applies to almost everything. It has become a kind of mantra I lean on when taking stock of how I truly feel about something—or someone.

I romanticize my life a lot more now at 37. Not in a way that asks me to pretend everything is beautiful when it isn’t, but in a way that makes me pay attention to what I’m choosing and how I’m spending this one precious life. The older I get, the more aware I am that our time here is somehow both long and painfully short. We are all here for now, and that is it. It’s sobering to think about. I have a tattoo that says, “All we have is now.” And I want to enjoy as much of this human experience as I possibly can, alongside people who want that too.

That’s part of why her words have stayed with me. Not because they made leaving sound easy. They didn’t. But because there was something so clear in the way she said them. She’d stopped measuring the relationship by how long it had lasted, how much she had invested, or how badly she once wanted it to work. She was measuring it against the life she still wanted to live. And I think about that often when I look at the women I know who have left long-term relationships, married or not. None of them regret leaving. All of them have felt liberated.

Nourishment 03, Alex Elle, 2026

This doesn’t mean they haven’t grieved. They have, and sometimes still do. A loss isn’t less of a loss because you’re the one who wanted to leave. Some deeply miss the person they once shared a life with. They miss the familiarity, the inside jokes, the person who knew how they took their coffee, how sweet they liked their tea, or which side of the bed they slept on. They mourn anniversaries that would never come, homes they thought they would grow old in, and futures they had already furnished in their minds. Some even miss the version of themselves they were inside those relationships, before things got complicated, painful, or impossible to ignore. But…

Grief and regret are not the same thing.

The women I know who’ve left have become intimately familiar with that distinction. They’ve learned to hold more than one truth at a time. They can love someone and know they cannot live with them. They can grieve something that has run its course and still be grateful it’s over. They can miss someone with their entire heart and know they made the right decision. They can remember tenderness without using it to excuse harm. They can love the person they once knew, or even the person who still exists in flashes, and understand that loving someone does not always mean you are supposed to keep building with them.

I think this is part of what makes leaving so difficult to explain to people who believe certainty should look uncluttered and neat inside of a heart and mind. Sometimes we know long before we are ready to act on what we know. A woman can understand that a relationship has run its course and still hope and pray that she is wrong. She can know she is unhappy and still wait for happiness to find its way back. She can recognize that something is hurting her while simultaneously remembering all the times it once held her.

She can know she deserves better and still be terrified that better may never come.

We are allowed to choose the love story we want for our lives, even when choosing it means allowing that story to take on a different shape than the one we originally imagined. Accepting that takes time, though.

Nourishment 04, Alex Elle, 2026

The mind can keep negotiating long after the body has already reached its conclusion. The exhaustion knows. The resentment knows. The way you stop bringing things up because nothing ever changes knows. The dread that settles into your stomach before another difficult conversation knows. The eggshells that are being crushed under the weight of “ trying to keep the peace” knows. The part of you that has stopped fantasizing about fixing things and started wondering what it might feel like to simply be free knows.

And still, more times than not, a woman will wait.

We wait because there is history there—sometimes children, financial realities, family expectations, memories, promises, and good days woven through the bad ones. We wait because leaving means making peace with the possibility that love was real and still wasn’t enough to save what we built. Sometimes it feels easier to keep hoping than to admit that hope has become another way of postponing what we already know.

For many of the women I know, leaving wasn’t impulsive. It came after addressing, trying, waiting, trying some more, forgiving, “forgetting,” praying, crying, begging, pleading, explaining, rationalizing, and hoping for something to change. It came after conversations no one else heard and promises no one else watched get broken. It came after saying, in ten different ways: This is hurting me. I don’t feel close to you. Do you hear me? Do you care?—and hoping one of those ways would finally make the other person get it.

Sometimes it came after making themselves smaller in an attempt to make the relationship easier to hold together. Less demanding. Less sensitive. Less honest about what they needed. Less caring that they won’t learn how you take your coffee—or how sweet you like your tea. They started wondering whether their expectations were too high when, in reality, what they were asking for had become painfully basic: honesty, consideration, reciprocity, care.

More often than not, leaving is the last option, not the first. Leaving a family. A job. A lover. A friend. A marriage. A way of being. Untethering from a person, place, or way of life you once knew, loved, and wanted is rarely done with haste.

This is the part people tend to miss. They remember the day a woman leaves. The day she finally puts her foot down with her mama. The day enough is really enough with her spouse. The day she walks away from the job that has underpaid her, overworked her, and bled her dry. And they judge her—harshly. They struggle to remember all the days she tried (and wanted) to stay. All the ways she tried to make it work. All the times she swallowed what she really wanted to say. Extended another chance after the last many chances. Adjusted all over again. Convinced herself she could live with someone not caring how she took her coffee or how she liked her tea.

They don’t see the years of internal bargaining that can happen before a woman finally makes the decision everyone else suddenly feels entitled to have an opinion about. People are quick to remember the leaving and strangely forgetful about everything that made it necessary.

At some point, many women arrive at a realization that can be painful to admit:

Love is not all we need, and hope, by itself, is not a good enough reason to stay.

Getting there can take years because shame and guilt often follow close behind. Heckling us, making us feel more guilty than we already do. So many of us have inherited the belief that being a good woman means being a woman who can endure. She works through it. She forgives. She is gracious. She considers everybody else’s feelings before her own. We praise women for staying in situations that are slowly hollowing them out. We praise women for making everyone but themselves the center of their world.

We call it loyalty. Commitment. Fighting for the relationship. And sometimes it is. Sometimes people are genuinely doing the difficult, mutual work of repair. But sometimes what looks like commitment from the outside is fear and the belief that leaving means failure. Sometimes a woman has become so accustomed to abandoning herself that she mistakes her ability to tolerate pain for proof of how deeply she loves.

A hill I will die on: Applauding endurance for endurance’s sake is dangerous, harmful, and nasty work that I don’t wish on anyone.

Contrary to popular belief, every relationship that survives hardship is not a testimony worth having. Some survive because one person becomes exceptionally skilled at carrying the whole thing. Others because someone keeps forgiving behavior that never changes, or because the devil you know feels safer than the one you don’t. But to me, longevity and “comfort” cannot tell us whether something is healthy, just as an ending does not automatically mean the relationship failed. Sometimes ending it is the healthiest thing that ever happened.

Nourishment 05, Alex Elle, 2026

The older I get, the more I believe romantic love should absolutely have conditions. Healthy ones. Not conditions rooted in control or perfection, but conditions that make room for honesty, autonomy, respect, and accountability. I no longer find anything romantic about a kind of love that requires someone to continually betray themselves to keep it.

Watching one of the closest people to me navigate a high-conflict divorce from an abusive spouse made all of this painfully clear. My best friend tried everything to hold on. I watched her reason with the unreasonable. I watched her extend grace far beyond the point where grace was being returned. I watched her keep reaching for some version of the person and marriage she believed could still exist if she just loved harder, communicated better, forgave again, waited longer. Eventually, she had to loosen her grip—or emotionally die.

Nourishment 06, Alex Elle, 2026

It is devastating watching someone you love realize that the thing they have been fighting to save is also the thing they need saving from. That realization is heavy with grief because you are not only surrendering the relationship as it exists, but the relationship you kept believing it might become. Watching her taught me that there is a time and place for repair and reconciliation. There is also a time and place for leaving folks exactly where they stand. There is a time for grace, and there is a time for recognizing when grace has become permission for someone to keep hurting you.

Sometimes walking away is necessary, not because you stopped loving, not because you didn’t try hard enough, and not because you are selfish, impatient, unforgiving, or incapable of commitment.

Sometimes you walk away because you have finally included yourself among the people you are responsible for loving well.

That matters to me more and more as I get older because women are so often celebrated for how much we can carry. How much we can forgive. How many times we can bend without snapping in half. How much pain we can turn into wisdom while still getting up the next morning and showing up for everybody else.

These days, I am less interested in how much a woman can survive. I want to know what happens when she decides she no longer has to.

I recently told a friend, You are allowed to stop fighting for relationships that only thrive because you’re the one doing all the heavy lifting. And I meant it. Constantly fighting for a relationship is not always evidence of devotion. I don’t believe in staying anywhere just to say you stayed—not at a party, not in a marriage, not at a job, not in a friendship, not at a restaurant with awful service.

Sometimes you try something and discover it is not (or no longer) for you. Maybe you stay longer than you wanted because you need to be sure. Maybe you give it more chances than anyone will ever know, and part of you may always wish it could have turned out differently. But there is no prize for how long you can tolerate something that is not good for, or to, you.

The women I know who have left have all told me some version of the same thing:

Staying longer does not always mean you were more committed, more loyal, or more willing. Sometimes it simply means it took you longer to give yourself permission to let go.

Women seem to require so much permission before trusting what we already know. We ask our friends, our therapists, our aunties, mamas, sisters, pastors, group chats, books, podcasts, and sometimes complete strangers on the internet. We gather evidence for a truth that has already been living in our bodies because trusting ourselves can feel more frightening than continuing to tolerate what is familiar. But maybe that is part of the liberation, part of choosing the love story we actually want for our lives. I have yet to hear a woman tell me, I regret leaving.

What I hear instead is some version of: I wish I had trusted myself sooner. I knew, but I kept hoping I was wrong. I thought leaving meant I failed. I didn’t realize how tired I was until I no longer had to fight so hard to make something work.

And eventually: I knew what needed to be done, and I’m glad I finally did it.

There is heartache in those words, but there is discernment too. We can spend years overriding ourselves, explaining away what hurts, extending timelines, moving boundaries, and waiting for someone else to validate what we already understand. Self-trust, I am learning, is not always about absolute certainty. Sometimes it is simply deciding that you are no longer willing to keep arguing with your own inner-knowing.

In Sisters of the Yam, bell hooks wrote, “Knowing when to quit is linked to knowing one’s value.”

Those words linger in my mind because they challenge so much of what women have been taught about leaving. We are conditioned to see quitting as defeat, weakness, or proof that we did not have what it took to make something last—but knowing when to leave is its own kind of wisdom. Walking away is not always about giving up. It can be what happens when a woman finally understands that her life is valuable too—and that she still has so much of it left to live.

Nourishment 07, Alex Elle, 2026

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