Here for Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurilee's avatar
Laurilee
Aug 28

Oh gosh Alex, I have been thinking this same thing for weeks now. It feels like more and more women are simply no longer willing to tolerate the bare minimum or suffer through what the older generations were often taught to endure. So many women just want peace, reciprocity, and to be seen and valued for who they truly are.

Walking away is never easy. In fact, it's hard as hell listening to some of the stories from friends. It takes a hell of a lot of courage to leave something you've invested years of yourself in. That's why I connected so deeply with this piece. The bell hooks quote, "Knowing when to quit is linked to knowing one's value," really gripped me. So many women have been taught that endurance is the measure of love and commitment, when sometimes choosing yourself is the bravest thing you can do. I strongly agree with your reflections here. 💜

Reply
Share
1 reply
Debra Denny's avatar
Debra Denny
Aug 28

Whew… This spoke to me. Sometimes leaving isn’t about giving up. It’s about recognizing when you’ve carried something long enough. We can love, forgive show grace and still understand that choosing ourselves does not make us selfish.

Reply
Share
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Elle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture