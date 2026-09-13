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lavonna 🕯️'s avatar
lavonna 🕯️
Sep 13

Alex, I admire you so much. thank you for sharing, and for showing us that this can be possible 🤍

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Barbara Schutt's avatar
Barbara Schutt
Sep 14

What a beautiful and transparent share here! Thank you, for inspiring so many other people to do that THING that their hearts are calling them to do. Truly and inspiration!

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