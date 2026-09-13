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Writing was my first love. Before I knew what it meant to be a writer, I was an only child with too much time, a big imagination, adults who wanted me to find some business that didn’t include them, and a karaoke machine. I was bored a lot. Lonely, too, though I don’t think I had the language for loneliness then. I just knew there were long stretches of time when it was me, myself, and whatever I could dream up to keep me company.

The Collection (so far), 2026

But also, I grew up in the ’90s (shout out to 1989) which meant there was no device waiting to rescue me from boredom. No endless scrolling. No YouTube. No tablet being shoved in my face because I had the audacity to say, “I’m bored.” We had to find something to do or sit there and twiddle our thumbs.

So I wrote stories. They were bad. Like, real bad. Very hood novella-esque. I know, I know. Don’t laugh.

I wrote stories about people I invented, places I had never been, and things I had absolutely no business knowing anything about—all longhand—pencil and notebook paper. I gave my characters problems, personalities, and whole chaotic lives. There was drama. Betrayal. Love. Probably somebody getting cussed out, too. Madness.

Still at my mama's house

Then I’d sit in front of my karaoke machine and record myself reading what I’d written, performing every single part like I had an audience. I did not. Just me, my stories, and the same cassette tape I kept recording over and over again—very serious business.

Dang, I wish I still had those stories and that tape. It was a time.

There was something so innocent about it, even though I was writing about things I had absolutely no business talking about. I was just a little Black girl in her own world, making something out of nothing. Literally.

By high school, I had moved on to poetry. Very bad, very sad poetry. But those poems helped me process a lot of the pain I was carrying. I even published them on MySpace, because apparently I believed the Top 8 needed access to my innermost turmoil and depression.

Very first book signing in my grandad’s backyard.

Right before I turned 20, I went to therapy for the first time. I wrote about that experience in After the Rain. My therapist, Ms. B, changed my relationship with writing. She encouraged me to use it differently—to write toward myself with a little more care instead of always using the page as a place to beat myself up.

She gave me homework around “positive self-talk,” which I was not remotely interested in. I’m pretty sure I rolled my eyes internally every time she mentioned it. But clearly something stuck, because all these years later, here I am. Back then, though, I wasn’t thinking about bookshelves. I didn’t know what an advance was. I wasn’t imagining my name on the cover of anything. There was no audience to build, no algorithm to please, no pressure to turn the thing I loved into something profitable.

I was just writing because I needed somewhere for all of me to go. My creativity. My tenderness. My joy. My grief. I needed somewhere to put it all, somewhere to make sense of it. Writing gave me that space. For some of us, writing finds us before we even know we need it. Before we know what to name the achey’ness in our chest. Before we understand why we feel different, lonely, restless, or too full of things we cannot say out loud. Before we have the language to explain what is happening in our homes, our families, our bodies, or our hearts, there is the page.

And somehow, we begin.

Neon Soul book signing, 2018

I think often about what that means for folks. What a revolution beginning can be. How we learn very early on that parts of us will be misunderstood, mislabeled, or decided for us before anyone has taken the time to actually know who we are. Writing was my first love because the page did not misunderstand me. It did not interrupt me. It didn’t tell me to go away. It did not ask me to shrink what I felt or how deeply I felt it.

It let me be as big as I needed to be—or as small.

That matters.

The first place some of us experience freedom is not a place at all. Sometimes it is a notebook tucked underneath a mattress. Sometimes it’s a poem folded into the back of a binder, later typed up and posted to MySpace. Sometimes it is a story nobody else will ever read. Sometimes it is your own voice coming back through the cheap little speaker of a karaoke machine, reminding you that something you imagined was worth exploring—no matter how cringy.

Writing workshops over the years

I know now that I was doing more than passing the time or being a sad girl. I was learning how to make a home inside myself. I was learning how to find my language.

Writing gave me somewhere to go when there was nowhere to go. It kept me company. It gave my curiosity somewhere to wander. And it taught me that I could take what I felt, what I feared, what I wondered about, what I wished for—and make something out of it.

Something I could see. Something I could hold. There is power in that.

And somehow, all of that eventually turned into a career, which is funny because I absolutely was not thinking about having a “writing career” back then. I didn’t even know what that meant. I just knew I loved writing. I knew I kept coming back to it. And eventually, I realized I wanted other people to feel seen in what I was making. I wanted someone else to read my words and maybe feel a little less alone. That was really it.

I didn’t start out trying to get a book deal. I wasn’t researching literary agents or studying the publishing industry. I did not have a five-year plan. Please. I barely had a plan for the week. I was a young single mom, still in college, working a 9-to-5, making jewelry and hair care products on the side, and collecting a few dollars from my natural hair blog’s AdSense to help make ends meet. I was hustling, lol. And writing.

Somewhere in the middle of all of that, I decided I wanted to make a book. So I did. I self-published.

I hired a designer—an amazing Black woman named Ashley—who I absolutely could not have made that first little baby book without. At the time, I think CreateSpace was the main print-on-demand self-publishing platform, so that’s what we used.

Even saying that now makes it sound much more organized than it actually was. I did not wake up one morning with a clear understanding of independent publishing and a detailed plan for how I was going to pull it off. I was figuring everything out as I went. Such is my life, actually. I didn’t have a secret blueprint or insider knowledge. I didn’t know other writers yet. I was quite literally learning how to self-publish while self-publishing.

It was very much: Okay, so what do we do next?

And then Ashley and I would figure out the next thing.

I think when people meet your work later in your career, it can be easy for them to assume there was a clear path to getting there. They see the books on the shelf and imagine some clean progression: writer, agent, publisher, career. But that was not my story. Mine was messy and pieced together as I went.

It was notebook paper and cassette tapes, then sad-ass MySpace poems, then therapy, then more writing. Then sharing my words on platforms like Instagram once that became a thing. It was me trying to make sense of myself on the page while simultaneously trying to raise a child, finish school (I didn’t, I dropped out), work, pay my lil’ bills, and make a life.

And somewhere in the middle of all of that, I decided I had enough words to make a book and, for whatever reason, believed I could figure out how to make it happen.

AND, did—as the young folk say.

Not perfectly. Not because I had some massive audience waiting for me. Not because anyone had given me permission or declared that I was finally ready. I just started. Looking back, I think that mattered more than I understood at the time. Self-publishing taught me early that I didn’t have to wait for someone else to decide my work was worth sharing. I could make something, finish it, put it into people’s hands, and learn from whatever happened next.

And when I tell you, very few people gave a damn about me, my work, or what I had to say. “Friends” and family included. Nobody was really checking for me like that.

There was a lot of judgment. A lot of hating from outside of the club, lol. A lot of snarky, “You’re gonna write a what?” And a lot of my mother asking me what, exactly, I planned on doing with my life. And a lot of me, from another room and very much under my breath, saying, “Chill, lady. I’ll figure it out.”

So I learned how to keep going anyway. How to care deeply about the work even when other people didn’t. How to keep making things without needing a room full of people cheering me on first. I think that kind of belief in your own work has to come before the applause. At least it did for me—and honestly, it still does.

That doesn’t mean I knew what I was doing then, or that I always know what I’m doing now. I cannot stress this enough: back then, I did not.

But I was willing to learn.

That willingness has probably carried me further in this career than knowing exactly what I was doing ever could have. So much of my beginning was simply being willing to ask, “How do I do this?” and then staying with it long enough to find an answer.

So when I think about where my career as a writer actually began, I don’t think about a publishing house or a book deal. I think about all the years before that. I think about the little girl with the karaoke machine, the teenager putting her feelings on MySpace like nobody could see them, and the young mom trying to make sense of herself on the page while also trying to make ends meet.

And then I think about the moment when loving writing turned into wanting to make something I could actually put into someone else’s hands. Nowadays, there are so many self-publishing options. While I’m now traditionally published and have been for many years, I am so glad I started off indie first. It stretched me in self-trust. It helped me learn. It showed me how to figure things out. It made me proud.

In 2016, I got my first traditional book deal without an agent. The publisher reached out to me after seeing how well my self-published books were doing on Amazon, and of course I was flattered.

Naively so.

They offered me a very low advance, and I snatched that thing right up. I think it was $10,000 or $15,000. I honestly can’t remember anymore, but I do remember how excited I was. Back then, that was a lot of money for me to receive at one time. I was like,

Wait. Y’all are going to pay me to write a book?! Say less.

Not long after that, I found a literary agent I fell in love with. A new friend of mine at the time was also self-published and starting to transition into traditional publishing. She told me, very plainly, “YOU NEED AN AGENT, or these publishers will give you anything.”

And she was right.

My amazing agent!

When I first connected with the agent who would eventually become mine, I knew almost immediately that I wanted to work with her. Of course, she encouraged me to interview other agents before saying yes to her—which I did, reluctantly, because in my mind I had already decided: Lady, you are my person.

Nine years later, she still is.

She started at a smaller literary agency, and while she was there, we sold After the Rain and the In Courage journal. Those books went to auction, which I had never experienced before. The advance ended up being around $160,000.

I was floored.

My career was starting to take on a completely different shape. And financially, things were beginning to shift, too. I went from making a few dollars from AdSense and figuring out CreateSpace, making get-by money from my self-published sales, to publishers bidding on my work.

That was wild to me.

When my agent later transitioned to CAA, she took me with her. That relationship—and that move—changed my career in ways I couldn’t have understood at the time. Up until then, I had learned almost everything by myself. Self-publishing, negotiating badly, saying yes because I was excited, and figuring things out after the fact. Having an agent was one of the first times I really understood that being a writer was one thing, but building a sustainable writing career was another.

My next book deal was for more than $200,000. My most recent one was for more than half a million dollars, which publishing considers a “major deal.” I’m not really shocked by the money anymore. I’m grateful for the privilege of making a living from my craft, but I also understand that money comes and goes. I pay people. I have expenses. I run a business. That’s part of it.

What still shocks me is that folks show up to my tours. That venues sell out. That people buy my books, gift them, underline them, and carry them around in their bags for comfort. I’ve been stopped on the street by people saying,

“LOOK, sis! I have your book in my bag.”

It makes me want to cry every single time. Recently, my homeboy sent me a picture of a woman reading The Company We Keep on the train he was on.

“Spotted in the wild,” he wrote.

And I gasped.

Even after almost 15 years of doing this, that still gets me. The thought that somewhere, somebody is sitting on a train headed home with my book open in their lap. That my words have somehow made their way into the ordinary rhythm of someone else’s life. That rocks me in the best way.

I know people can get weird when money enters the conversation, but I’m sharing these numbers with purpose. Financial transparency matters to me, especially in creative fields. Especially for women. Especially for Black women, who are so often expected to be grateful just to be invited into the room, let alone talk openly about what we’re being paid once we get there.

I started with very little.

The journey I’ve been on through my career fills me with gratitude, because I remember when none of this existed. I remember still living in my mama’s house with Char, trying to figure out my life, with less than $2 in my bank account, an $80 phone bill due, and my AdSense money not hitting my account yet. I remember stretching money, selling body butter and bracelets, working my 9-to-5, and trying to piece together enough income to take care of me and my kid.

I couldn’t have imagined this writing life then.

On Kindred Stories’ Shelves

Over time, writing became more than the thing that helped me make sense of myself. It became the foundation of how I made a living. It helped me build a life where I could provide for myself, my household, and my children. Books were a big part of that, but they were never the only thing. As an ADHD girlie and a Jill of alotta trades, that tracks, lol. I have always had my hands in more than one thing.

Being at CAA meant I had both a literary agent and a speaking agent, which opened up an entirely different side of my career. I’ve done hundreds of speaking engagements. I started speaking at conferences, leading workshops, partnering with brands, and teaching thousands of people online in 2020 and the years that followed.

Signing books during pandemic times.

Little by little, I began to understand that making a living as a writer didn’t have to mean earning money from books alone. The writing could be the center (always will be for me) and other things could grow from it.

A book can lead to a conversation on a stage. An essay can become a workshop. Something we’ve spent years thinking through on the page can become something you teach to a room full of people. The ideas could travel beyond the book without me having to leave the writing behind.

When people ask me how I built a career as a writer, the answer is a long-winded one. Yes, I wrote that first book in 2013 with no experience. But more than that, I took a chance on myself. And that one chance became a career built through trial, error, curiosity, and a whole lot of trust. I learned how to let the writing lead me into rooms I didn’t even know existed when I started.

Signing books, 2026

So, if you want to be a writer—write. It’s not rocket science. Don’t let anyone tell you you’re not enough or skilled or qualified to pick up a pen and paper and share your heart.

Make the art. Write the screenplay. Take the photo. Design the clothes. Make the film. Whatever your thing is, do it. People don’t have to like it. They don’t have to believe in you. They don’t have to understand what you’re trying to make or why it matters to you.

You cannot spend your whole life waiting for everybody else to see what you see for yourself. If I had done that, I probably would’ve never made that first baby book. I might’ve never made any of them. There will always be opinions. Doubt. Judgment. People asking what exactly you plan to do with your life.

Let them ask. Make the thing anyway. And let them watch.

You do not need everybody to believe in what you are building before you begin. Sometimes you just need enough belief to say, “Okay.” Let me see where this goes.

This newsletter is free for the community. If you’d like to support my work, consider subscribing, sharing, commenting, or ordering my new book, THE COMPANY WE KEEP. Your support helps me continue creating honest, restorative writing centered on growth, accountability, and connection. And if you’re craving something more analog and communal, my best friend and I have a monthly snail mail club that you can enjoy here: The Homegirls Mail Club. Thank you for being here!

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