I’ve spent a good portion of my life trying to figure out why some things come so naturally to me while others feel like I’m trying to move a mountain with my bare hands. Writing has always been one of those interesting contradictions.

I can get lost in words for hours, or I can go days, weeks, and sometimes months without writing a thing. I can follow a thought until it becomes an essay, a poem, or an entire book. In the same breath—my brain can go dark…and boom, the words are nowhere to be found. I can sit with a feeling long enough to find language for something I didn’t even realize I was carrying, and other times, I struggle to put even the simplest thoughts into words.

As someone who writes for a living, I can’t say that I love this about myself. Some days, being a writer with ADHD feels more annoying than empowering. Most days, my brain feels both chaotic and calm. It’s taken me a week to finally get this essay written and out to you all. And honestly, it’s been overwhelming. Deadlines are hard for me, and the negative self-talk that sometimes comes with struggling to meet them can make things even harder. Having a sparkly brain requires a lot of patience, paired with a whole lot of practice.

I’m learning to work with the way my mind wanders. I’m coming to understand that when it comes to writing, I cannot multitask, and I cannot force things that aren’t ready to meet me. Or maybe I’m not ready to meet them. I’m also learning to trust myself in the midst of it all. One thought leads to another, which somehow reminds me that I still have a spill to clean up from an hour ago, which then leads to me doing something entirely different from what I originally sat down to do. It’s a lot.

But I’m trying to stay curious about these moments instead of immediately criticizing myself for them. Because what looks like “carelessness” from the outside isn’t a lack of care. Sometimes I’m genuinely trying my hardest, and my attention is simply somewhere else.

Learning not to punish myself for getting things half right or leaving things half written while I figure out how to finish them is my growing edge. My medication helps tremendously. But even with that support, some days it’s still a lot to manage. For a long time, I thought I needed to try harder. Be more disciplined. Get more organized. Stop procrastinating. Buy another planner or pen. Make another schedule. Because surely, if I wanted something badly enough, I could figure out how to make myself focus and do it.

And the thing is, I am doing it.

I’m writing books. Meeting deadlines. I’ve built a successful and lucrative career using my words. Every day, through literature and language, I’m creating intentional community and spaces where people can feel seen, heard, and understood. Making things come to fruition is what I’m good at. I’m not just a dreamer. I am a seer and a doer. And still, there’s so much happening behind the scenes that nobody bears witness to. The mental gymnastics. The last-minute bursts of productivity that have me up until 2 a.m. The days when I can’t get started, followed by nights when I can’t make myself stop, even with melatonin. I am often exhausted by constantly haggling with my own attention.

When I was diagnosed with ADHD a few years ago, so much of my life started making sense. Not just my writing life, but my whole life. For a very long time, I thought the fact that I was getting things done meant the way I was doing them was working. I didn’t consider how much of myself I was depleting in the process. And when you’re someone who’s used to making things happen, it can be difficult to admit that even the things you’re good at sometimes require more support than you’re giving yourself.

I think about how far back that goes for me. How long I’ve been trying to figure things out on my own, without fully understanding what I needed. I wish I could go back and tell my younger self that she wasn’t lacking ambition. She wasn’t lazy. She wasn’t careless with her gifts. She was doing the best she could with what she knew about herself at the time. And what breaks my heart a little is knowing that she didn’t have adults in her life who were curious or attentive enough to look beyond her behavior and ask what she might have needed to thrive. Instead of seeing a child who was struggling and deserved more care, time, attention, and love, they saw a troubled one.

I wonder how different things might have been if someone had taken the time to understand her instead of expecting her to figure it all out on her own. I didn’t need to be treated like a problem. I needed to be cared for like a child who mattered enough to help. Growing up, I was working with an incomplete understanding of what I needed, and without enough people willing to help me figure it out.

I think about that often now, as I continue learning how to care for myself and the creative life I’ve built. I’m realizing that part of learning how to live and write with ADHD has meant becoming more inquisitive about myself than critical. Asking what I need instead of instantly questioning what’s wrong with me. Giving myself enough time to figure things out without making every single struggle a reflection of my character or an indicator of how bad I want something.

I wasn’t taught self-discipline or self-regulation growing up. I’ve had to develop my own understanding of both as an adult. I’m learning that each can be rooted in care instead of retribution. One of the most important lessons of my adult life has been realizing that I don’t have to be (so) hard on myself to take myself seriously. That I can hold myself accountable without withholding self-compassion.

A major lesson for me over the past few years has been understanding the ways that discipline can be an expression of self-love and softness, even though we often equate it with being rigid or a form of punishment. And the more I practice generous, self-loving discipline, the more I understand that supporting myself isn’t something I do after the work is finished. It’s a necessary part of how my work, as a writer and creative, gets done.

My ADHD diagnosis didn’t suddenly make me a better writer. It hasn’t given me a new imagination or taught me how to tell a story better. Those were things I’d spent years nurturing, often without knowing how to care for myself through it. What my diagnosis gave me was an opportunity to reconsider how I’d been working. I started questioning the habits I’d developed out of necessity, the expectations I’d placed on myself, and the pressure I’d learned to associate with being productive. I started to understand that some of the things I’d been calling discipline were actually unhealthy ways I’d learned to compensate for not having the support I needed.

And I had to sit with that for a while.

It was unsettling to realize that I’d become remarkably skilled at doing things in ways that were not good for me mentally or creatively. I had to reckon with the fact that loving my work meant adjusting my creative process as an act of devotion to myself. I didn’t need to learn how to choose my writing life more—the yearning has never been in question. What I needed was to stop treating my ability to tolerate emotional distress and creative overwhelm as proof of how much I value what I do.

This is what I want to share with you today. I don’t have a flawless guide for becoming a more productive writer, but I have some suggestions to work with ADHD instead of trying to work around it. Even if you don’t have ADHD, I hope there’s something here for you. Because I think a lot of us are trying to fit our creative lives into routines that don’t account for who we are, what we need, or what our lives truly look like and can hold.

We have to remember that we’re multifaceted people before we’re producers of anything.

NOTE TO SELF: My ADHD isn’t the enemy of my creativity.

I often refer to my ADHD as a superpower (even when it feels like a curse), and I know that language doesn’t resonate with everyone. I understand why. ADHD can be debilitating, frustrating, and tiring. There are days when my attention feels like it’s being pulled in twelve directions. Days when starting something takes more energy than the thing itself. And moments when a single interruption makes me lose the thread of something I was deeply invested in. I’m not romanticizing any of this. But I also don’t want to spend my life believing that every difference in how my brain works is something I need to fix. There’s another side to my experience, too.

Like the fact that I’m deeply curious. I ask a lot of questions. I notice little things and hold on to them. I can take something mundane—a conversation, a feeling, a sentence I read somewhere—and follow it until it becomes something worth dancing on the page. My mind makes connections that don’t always make sense to anyone else at first, and I’ve learned to trust that there’s often something worthwhile waiting for me if I stay with a thought long enough.

And when I’m interested in something? Lord. I can get completely lost in it. That type of focus can be beautiful when I’m writing. But it can also mean forgetting to eat lunch, losing track of time, or looking up from my computer and realizing the day has gotten away from me. There are absolutely parts of how my mind works that I consider gifts. But gifts still require tending and care. Being gifted at something doesn’t mean we have to neglect ourselves to express those gifts.

I don’t believe ADHD is responsible for my talent. I’ve spent years reading, writing, revising, studying language, and learning how to tell stories. My craft belongs to me. But understanding my ADHD has helped me recognize which parts of my creative process need more support and which parts beckon more freedom. I’m no longer interested in trying to discipline myself into being somebody else. I’ll never have Maya Angelou’s writing mornings—and to be honest—I don’t want to. As much as I admire her dedication to her craft, I’ve come to understand that her way of working will never be mine. I can respect the discipline of one of my beloved writing ancestors, without making their path the standard by which I measure my own. I’m much more interested in learning how to care for the writer I already am. With that said, take what I share here with a grain of salt. Use what you need, and leave what doesn’t align. OK?

For a long time, I thought having a writing schedule would solve all my creative woes. It didn’t. I need to feel inspired to write. I need room to wander, get curious, and discover things without feeling like I’m on somebody’s clock, including my own. And yet, I’ve learned that waiting until I feel inspired isn’t a reliable way to finish a book. Or this past-due essay, for that matter. Neither is expecting myself to write for hours simply because I’ve cleared an afternoon to do it.

I’m untethering from the idea that structure has to mean rigidity.

That a schedule is only successful if I follow it perfectly. I’m recognizing that structure can be an agreement I make with myself about when I’ll give my writing my attention, with enough flexibility to recognize when I need to adjust. Structure makes me feel a little rebellious, but understanding that it isn’t there to control my creativity has been helpful. It’s there to make sure I have somewhere to return when inspiration isn’t leading the way. Whether you have ADHD, suspect you might, or simply need more consistency in your writing practice, I want you to consider what would happen if you built your routine around your actual life, energy, and capacity.

In my opinion, there’s very little that’s romantic about the actual work of being a writer. The craft is messy. It asks us to sit with uncertainty, wrestle with our own thoughts/beliefs, and sometimes spend hours trying to find the right words for something we understand perfectly well in our hearts but can’t bring to fruition on the page. Some days, writing feels like a gift. Other days, it’ll drag you through the mud, kick your ass, and make you question why you ever thought you had something worth saying to begin with. I wish it were always whimsical. That we could all wake up at 5 in the morning, drink something warm, and effortlessly produce a thousand beautiful words before breakfast. Although if that’s your life, I love that for you! So much. Send me some of your juju—please and thank you.

But for the rest of us, there are days when all we have is a pocket of time in the middle of the day. Or inconvenient moments when our brains are full of ideas, but our bodies are tired or restless. There will also be plenty of days when we desperately want to write, but getting started feels hard as hell. Even with all of the push, pull, and time restraints, those days deserve a place in our writing practice, too. Especially those days, honestly. The goal (for me) isn’t to create a routine that looks impressive or pretty or put together. It’s to find a rhythm that allows us to keep making the work we love in ways we can actually sustain.

Below are six things I want you to consider as you develop your own writing practice.

1. Give your ideas somewhere to land.

One thing I’ve learned about myself is that I cannot depend on remembering every good idea I have. And I have a lot of them. Sometimes a sentence comes to me while I’m driving. Sometimes a conversation gets me thinking about a poem I want to make. Sometimes I wake up with an entire essay practically written in my head, and by the time I sit down to write it, I can barely remember what I was so excited about.

It’s frustrating, especially when I know there was something good there. I’ve had to accept that my brain isn’t always going to hold on to things just because they’re important to me. So I give my thoughts somewhere to live outside of my head.

A note on my phone. My journal. A voice memo. A sentence scribbled down in the middle of doing something completely unrelated. It doesn’t need to be organized beautifully. It just needs to exist somewhere I can find it again. Every idea doesn’t need to become a project immediately. Some need time. Some will become essays, some might become books, and others don’t turn into anything. An idea is an invitation to pay attention.

Practice: Create one place where your writing ideas can live. Don’t worry about organizing everything perfectly. Just start collecting. Once a week, revisit what you’ve saved and see which ideas still have your attention. I’d suggest pen and paper for this, but do what feels supportive to you and your brain.

2. Make it easier to begin.

I’ve spent an embarrassing amount of time thinking about writing when I could’ve actually been writing. I know what I need to do. The document is open. I have an idea. I may even have a deadline. And still, getting started can feel like the most difficult part of the entire process.

For people with ADHD, task initiation can be a real challenge. One of the things my diagnosis helped me understand is that wanting to do something and being able to initiate it aren’t always the same experience. Hello, duality!

These days, I try to make the first step as micro as possible. Sometimes all I need to do is open the Google Doc and read what I wrote yesterday. Other times, I’ll give myself ten minutes (set an actual timer) to work on a paragraph. I might start by writing down what I’m trying to say before worrying about how beautifully I can say it.

And I don’t always need to begin at the beginning. If there’s a particular scene, memory, or section I’m excited about, I start there. Writers, I know this may feel backward, but we can write an ending before figuring out the middle. We are allowed to follow the parts of our work that are asking for attention and trust that revision will help us figure out where everything belongs.

Practice: Before your next writing session, choose one small thing to accomplish. Instead of finishing an entire chapter, write the opening paragraph (gasp!). Instead of revising your whole essay, choose one section. Set a timer for ten or fifteen minutes and start there.

We don’t always need more motivation. We need smaller entry points into the work.

3. Stop confusing urgency with discipline.

Oh, this one. LOL.

I’ve written some of my best work under pressure. There have been times when a deadline approaching has helped me access a level of focus that seemed impossible to find just a few days earlier. And for a long time, I thought that was simply how I worked best. Lies.

Over the years, I’ve had to ask myself: Do you actually enjoy working under pressure, or have you just become very good at it?

Urgency can make certain tasks easier to engage with for some of us with ADHD. But relying on it for everything can become draining. I know what it’s like to put something off, feel increasingly anxious about not doing it, and then finally throw myself into the work because I’ve run out of time. Trash, lol!

The work gets done, sure. Sometimes gorgeously. But then I’m left trying to recover from the very unstable process that helped me finish it. I’m trying (hard) to build more room into my process. To break larger projects into smaller ones. To give myself earlier deadlines when possible, and to be honest about how long certain things actually take.

I’m also learning that accountability doesn’t have to come from within. I love me an accountability partner. Sometimes that looks like an editor, a writing buddy, or someone who knows what I’m working toward and can help me stay connected to the work.

There’s no shame in needing support to follow through on something that matters to you.

Practice: If you’re working toward a major writing deadline, work backward from the due date. Break the project into smaller milestones and give each one some breathing room. Instead of waiting until Friday to produce 5,000 words, try setting manageable goals throughout the week.

Fellow ADHD folks, we must remember that finishing something at the last minute does NOT mean the last minute was the only time we were capable of doing it.

4. Write according to your capacity, not your fantasy.

I love the idea of having long, uninterrupted stretches of time to write. A silent house. A good cuppa tea. A clear mind. Nowhere to be. And sometimes, I get that. Most times though, I’m a mother with a full day ahead of me, a dozen things competing for my attention, and a few minutes to sit down with my work. Both are part of my life.

There was a time when I didn’t think a short writing session was worth the effort. My ADHD has presented itself as all or nothing in my world many times. I’m working on it. If I couldn’t spend an hour or two working, I’ve at times convinced myself there was no point in writing at all. But twenty minutes of writing is still writing. A paragraph is still progress. Revising something you wrote last week still counts.

On a high-capacity day, I might spend a few hours writing. On a medium-capacity day, I might write for forty-five minutes, revise, or work through an outline that’s in progress. On a low-capacity day, I might jot down a few ideas, read something that inspires me, or leave myself notes for the next time I sit down.

The point isn’t to lower the bar. It’s to pinpoint where my energy, attention, and responsibilities have changed or shifted. It’s also an invitation to remember that I can make room for those changes without giving up on my work.

Practice:Think about what writing could look like for you on a high, medium, and low-energy day. Give yourself a few realistic options for each, and choose the one that makes sense for where you are.

Gentle Reminder: You don’t have to force every day to look the same to remain committed to the work at hand.

5. Protect your attention & stay curious.

One of the things I enjoy most about being a writer & creative is how much curiosity my work requires. Especially as a non-fiction author. I can start researching one subject and end up learning about three others. I can come across a sentence in a book, or a line in a poem, that transforms the way I think about something I’ve been carrying for years. I can notice something ordinary in the middle of my day and suddenly want to write an entire essay about it.

I love and admire that about my mind. But I also know that curiosity can lead me away from the very thing I’ve sat down to finish. I’ve had to accept that not every interesting thought needs my immediate attention. That one is hard for me, y’all. Because—SQUIRREL! (IYKYK, lol)

Sometimes my new ideas feel more exciting than the one I’m already working on. Hello dopamine! Sometimes researching something unrelated feels easier than sitting with a difficult paragraph. Hello avoidance! And sometimes, following an unexpected thought really does lead me somewhere meaningful. Hello rare reward!

I’m learning to recognize when curiosity supports the work and when it distracts me. I don’t always get it right. Regardless, I don’t want to treat my imagination like something that needs to be kept on a leash, either. I want enough freedom to explore and enough focus to finish what I’ve started.

Practice: Keep a small “come back to this” list beside you when you write. Mine are in a mini Field Notes journal. When an unrelated idea, question, or task pops into your head, write it down instead of immediately acting on it. Give yourself permission to explore those thoughts once your writing session is finished.

You can honor your curiosity without following it everywhere it wants to take you. Thank me later.

6. Learn how to return to your writing without shame.

Of all the things I’m learning, this might be the one I hope you hold on to the most.

You’re going to have days when you don’t write. Maybe even weeks. There may be seasons when your life needs more of you than your writing practice can receive. You might lose interest in a project for a while. You might become overwhelmed. You might simply need space from what you’re working on—take it.

And when you return to the page again, you might feel tempted to make yourself feel bad about how long you’ve been away. I know that feeling well. The disappointment and frustration are really real. You calculate how much further along you could’ve been if you’d just stayed consistent. You promise that this time will be different, that you’ll write every day and never fall behind again. Before you’ve written a single sentence, you’ve turned the experience into another opportunity to criticize yourself.

I’m learning that returning to my writing with negative self-talk isn’t productive. I can simply come back and pick up where I left off.

I can open the document, read the last thing I wrote, and just start again. I don’t have to make up for every day I missed or write twice as much to prove that I’m serious. I know that I’m an artist, and that I’m sensitive (and serious) about my sh*t. Word to Erykah Badu. I don’t have to carry the guilt of what I didn’t accomplish into the time I’ve finally made available to create. I’ve been doing this work for more than thirteen years, and I can tell you that my ability to return to the page has served me far more than any attempt at performing my productivity.

Practice: Create a small ritual for returning to your writing after time away. Read the last page you wrote. Make yourself something warm to drink. Put on instrumental music that helps you settle in, if you’re into that. Write a few sentences about where you left off and what you want to explore next.

You don’t have to earn your way back into your own creative practice. The work is still yours—and it always will be. The moral of the story is that we can take our writing seriously without making ourselves suffer.

I want to be clear about something—I’m not suggesting that writing shouldn’t require effort. Writing is work. Beautiful, frustrating, meaningful, tedious work. There are revisions that feel endless. Pieces that will require us to return again and again until we understand what we’re trying to say. There are deadlines we have to honor, even when the words feel dormant in our bodies.

You can’t build a writing practice, let alone a career, on inspiration alone. We know this. AND I think we’ve attached too much moral value to how much we accomplish, how early we wake up, how long we work, and how well we can push through discomfort. We celebrate people for doing extraordinary things without peeling back the layers to understand what it took for them to get there.

Caring for and about the work requires care for and about the writer.

Writing is alchemy, and it deserves space to breathe and take shape. But so do we. We need the capacity, the mental space, and the freedom to create without constantly running ourselves into the ground. An aha moment for me was realizing that I didn’t want to spend years creating books about healing, care, and self-understanding while refusing to extend those same things to myself and my practice. As writers and artists, there has to be integrity between what we put on the page and how we choose to live.

Every writing or creative session won’t always feel good or be productive. Some days, we just need to sit our tails down and do the work, even when we’d rather be doing almost anything else. Other days, we’ll have to recognize that we’ve reached our limit and that pushing harder isn’t going to make the writing, art, or whatever else we’re creating any better. Baby steps are still steps. Keep going.

Take good care, y’all,

This newsletter is free for the community. If you’d like to support my work, consider subscribing, sharing, commenting, or ordering my latest book, THE COMPANY WE KEEP. Your support helps me continue creating honest, restorative writing centered on growth, accountability, and connection. And if you’re craving something more analog and communal, my best friend and I have a monthly snail mail club that you can enjoy here: The Homegirls Mail Club. Thank you for being here!

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