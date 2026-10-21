Here for Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debi Ang :)'s avatar
Debi Ang :)
7d

This is exactly what I need to hear today. Writing, and ADHD are no joke! I've got into a little groove, only to feel myself slip again. No one around me understands, so I'm happy there are people like you around to help me better understand myself.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alex Elle
James Kerti's avatar
James Kerti
7dEdited

I just had my first meeting with a psychiatrist yesterday, two years after I started strongly suspecting I'm AuDHD, so this post couldn't be more timely for me. Thank you so much.

"I don’t believe ADHD is responsible for my talent. I’ve spent years reading, writing, revising, studying language, and learning how to tell stories. My craft belongs to me. But understanding my ADHD has helped me recognize which parts of my creative process need more support and which parts beckon more freedom."

This bit in particular really speaks to what's on my mind. Again, thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alex Elle
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Elle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture