Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

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Laurilee's avatar
Laurilee
1d

Needed to hear every single word of this!!! Thank you for always articulating exactly what so many of us are feeling❤️

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Linzy, The Rainbow Mama's avatar
Linzy, The Rainbow Mama
1d

I just said something about this and then I read your post. SPOT ON. Needed to hear this and it confirmed everything I’ve been feeling.

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