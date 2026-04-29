Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

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Inma Rodríguez's avatar
Inma Rodríguez
Apr 29

Thank you and Namaste🙏 Just What I needed to listen to today 😌 A mirror to look at myself with honesty. I Am Not Needy. I am beginning to speak my truth. It feels unfamiliar, but this discomfort is revealing the path my higher Self is laying out for me🌹🫶🏽🌹

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Susan
Apr 29

Thank you for sharing this so timely essay. It’s definitely a mirror reflecting back the person who believes to be seen is to shrink or to believe to be loved and protected is to not rock the boat , be passive and accept whatever you can get. That resonates with me as I navigate relationships current and past. Thank you for speaking for us that don’t always have the words you are a blessing to this world.

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