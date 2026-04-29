Listen to the essay below:

0:00 -9:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

For your journal, from Alex Elle

Dear Self,

There’s a version of you that learned how to survive by not needing much. Not because you were born that way, but because it was safer.

Safer to go along.

Safer to let things slide.

Safer to swallow what you felt before it had the chance to become a problem.

Growing up, adults liked it that way: be seen, not heard. Be still. Sit down. Don’t speak unless spoken to.

Baby Alex in the 90s

So you learned to perform. You learned to read the room before you ever learned to read yourself. A shift in someone’s tone, and you adjusted—softening, shrinking, smoothing it over. Becoming easier. Becoming smaller. Becoming less of who you were so nothing around you would crack. And people loved you for it.

You kept that version of yourself close. Brought her into adulthood—with lovers, with friends, at work. The one who could swallow her truth. The one who knew how to disappear in plain sight. You were praised for being a “good girl.” Passivity got rewarded. You thought that’s how you’d be chosen. You learned that having no needs might finally get you what you wanted.

They loved how easy you were. How understanding. How you never made anything a big deal. No one saw what it was costing you. No one asked if what you were carrying was heavy. And you didn’t yet know how to say you were ready to put some of it down.

Inside, something was giving way. Slowly. Like the first shift of an avalanche—subtle, but inevitable. Heavy with everything you held in.

Grown Up Alex in 2026

And as you got older, you began to see it more clearly: what people really loved was your ability to carry everyone else’s discomfort. To hold what wasn’t yours. To absorb what they didn’t want to face. To stay, even when something in you had already started to leave.

You were taught, without anyone saying it outright, that being a container with no lid was how you showed love.

That version of you had to fall away because it was costing you too much.

Every time you swallowed what you needed, something in you tightened. Every time you said “it’s fine” when it wasn’t, your body held onto it—the ache in your chest, the knots in your stomach, the moments you went silent instead of telling the truth. You felt it. And even when it weighed on you, you just kept carrying it. Adding it to a bag that was already too full—because that is what it takes to be chosen, right?

Over time, that silence created distance. Not always from other people, but from yourself. You retreated.

And when you tried to speak up, it felt unfamiliar. Jumbled in your mouth like a language you were never taught but somehow expected to be fluent in. Like loosening something rusted shut. Like pushing open a door that had been sealed for years, light spilling in too fast, too bright, revealing everything you had learned to keep in the dark.

Flowers from my Daughter

Even something as simple as “I need more” felt like too much to say out loud, because somewhere along the way you learned that your needs would always have consequences—distance, withdrawal, tension, loss.

So you made an agreement with yourself: don’t need too much, and maybe people will stay.

But that agreement never protected you the way you thought it would. It kept people close who only knew how to love you halfway. It built connections that depended on your silence to survive. It taught people a version of you that wasn’t whole—and then asked them to meet you there. And they did. Right at the surface. That’s why it never felt like enough. Because it wasn’t.

You cannot be deeply met in a place where you are only partially known.

This is why honesty matters. Not because it sounds good or because it’s the “healthy” thing to do, but because honesty is the only way to stop living inside relationships built on the way you’ve edited yourself down. When you tell the truth, clarity can enter the room. There’s no more guessing, no more performing, no more hoping someone will read between the lines you never speak.

The Moon and her Magic

They either meet you there, or they don’t.

They either want to, or they won’t.

And that clarity can be destabilizing. It removes illusion. It exposes the gaps. It shows you where you’ve been over-giving. It reveals who only knew how to love the version of you that required less. It asks you to look back at your childhood, your first love, your first job, and the earliest moments you learned to make yourself smaller to belong.

Untethering from the belief that you’re not allowed to have needs is not easy. But there is nothing healthy about disappearing in your own life. You can’t be anything to anything to anyone if you are nothing to yourself.

With time, you begin to see that what you gain when you speak up is steadier, even if it feels unfamiliar at first. You stop negotiating your needs down to something more acceptable. You stop calling one-sided effort “understanding.” You start standing fully in your own experience instead of partially.

Peace Full Moments at Home

From there, your life opens. It becomes clearer. More mutual. Less confusing. The people who stay are no longer guessing who you are. They see you. They welcome you. The company you keep will deepen into clarity with care—and you will learn to find gratitude in the thick of all the grieving that will happen along the way.

You’ll start to see yourself with more grace, rather than leaving yourself behind.

Alex Elle, 2026

Having needs doesn’t make you needy. It never has. It makes you honest. It reminds you of how deserving you are. Silencing them may have made you easier to keep, but you are not here to be easy to keep.

You are here to be fully yourself without shame, guilt, or self-silencing.

With Love,

A.

Signed Pre-Order

General Pre-Order

UK Pre-Order

BOOK TOUR TIX