Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

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Luka's avatar
Luka
3d

Over time, I’ve found myself creating distance from certain people—not out of resentment, but because their presence drained my energy. Living that way, even unintentionally, isn’t healthy, and real growth often requires space to work on yourself. Sometimes that means stepping back from people you care about if the relationship isn’t conducive to who you’re becoming. As I looked deeper within, I also realized that life is bigger than living in survival mode. Moving out of that state takes recalibration—of the nervous system, mindset, and habits—but when you truly commit to change, your body eventually follows, allowing you to live with more confidence, trust, and a greater capacity to give. You're right. You giving up on you isn't an option. Fantastic essay, Alex.

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Wendy Gray's avatar
Wendy Gray
3d

Oof. Thank you, Alex! Every single part of this... Have we met?! My God, what a blessing it is that I came upon this today. You said ALL of my life's parts out loud. Whew! This bit of seeing in the mirror has me needing to listen to this a FEW times. You have spoken to the inner workings of many, I am sure. I know I am one. Grateful. I am grateful for the beautiful wisdom you have shared. I haven't been reading your work enough and that is about to change!!!

Many blessings and MUCH LOVE! ~Wendy💜

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