Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana M. Wilson's avatar
Diana M. Wilson
5d

Beautiful essay--and thank you so much for keeping your Substack free. I particularly love these questions:

"Does this relationship make room for who I’m becoming—or only who I’ve been all these years?

Am I choosing this connection, or just maintaining it?"

And...the wallpaper in your living room is extraordinary.....

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alex Elle
Meredith's avatar
Meredith
5d

Thank you for this thoughtful piece. I’m going through a long time friend breakup right now, quietly. It’s felt so good and right for me giving myself the space and time to walk away without an explosion.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alex Elle
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Elle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture