Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Clark's avatar
Ruth Clark
2dEdited

“Joy is not the absence of adversity—it's the refusal to let adversity take you away from you.” Whew. Thank you so much for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
San Bennett's avatar
San Bennett
2d

Joy is my birthright 🫶🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Elle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture