How are we halfway through March already?! Wow. This week reminded me how tricky joy journaling can sometimes feel. Some days, the joy is obvious—time with a loved one, completing a project at home, a breakthrough in therapy. Other days, it feels like pulling teeth to find even a spark. Literally, I found myself squinting for joy this week. But that's exactly why the practice matters. Joy journaling isn't only documenting easy, beautiful moments—it's about training yourself to notice joy even when it feels far away.

Girl’s Day Bliss = Joy

If you're finding it hard to stay consistent, here are a few ways to help the practice stick:

Lower the Bar – Your joy journal doesn't have to be profound. "The way the sun hit my window" or "finally caught up on sleep" are valid. Keep it simple Big Girl Room Update for Ila = Joy. Pick a Set Time – Tie joy journaling to an existing habit. Right after your morning coffee? Before bed? After a walk? The more automatic, the better. Use a Voice Memo – If writing feels like too much some days, speak your joys into a voice note. Joy recorded is still joy acknowledged. Pretending to be a Barista = Joy Make It Visual – Snap a photo of something that brings you joy each day. At the end of the week, scroll through your camera roll as a reminder. Give Yourself Grace – Skipped a day? Totally fine. Joy journaling isn't about perfection. It's about returning to the practice, again and again, with curiosity.

Beads on my Twists = Joy

If you need a little nudge, here are a few joy prompts to explore:

What's something small but enjoyable that happened today?

When did you last feel truly at ease?

What's a scent or taste that always lifts your mood?

Who in your life makes you laugh the hardest? Recall a memory and jot it down.

What's a moment from your past that still brings you joy when you think of it?

March Joy Week 3

Even on the days you have to squint for joy, there's beauty. The more you look, the more you find. Keep going. You'll surprise yourself.

Boxes full of Flowers = Joy

An update about my sister-friend: This community has shown up for her in such a beautiful way, and I wanted to share a quick update. I got the sweetest text from her, and it melted my heart—she’s leaning into a new sense of freedom and healing. Her gratitude for all of us runs deep. This past weekend was especially tender for her, so I’m asking that we continue to lift her in prayer and good thoughts. If you have any words of encouragement, feel free to leave them below—I know she would love to read them. As I mentioned in my last update, this journey is long. Just last month, she had to spend over $2,000 on a rental car since she doesn’t have her own vehicle yet. She’s working with a DV organization that’s trying to help her secure a car for free—fingers crossed. Please cross yours, too. The funds from the sweatshirt sales are helping her extend the rental, even though we wish that money could be going elsewhere. Still, it’s making a difference—and so are your donations. If you’d like to contribute, here’s the link: [donate]. Thank you, thank you. Your kindness is truly carrying her through.

