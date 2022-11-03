About Gratitude Journal

Hi, everyone! I’m Alex Elle. I’m a NY Times Bestselling author, certified breathwork coach, and restorative writing teacher. My life changed in 2020 when I started practicing grateful living in the thick of grief. This newsletter is an encapsulation of my gratitude practice.

“Gratitude Journal” is free and an offering of community care through gratitude practice and introspective reflections.

You can expect journal prompts, community conversation questions, and a space to reflect on what gratitude teaches you.

Join the Gratitude Circle (Paid Subscribers)

Once a month, if you’re a paid subscriber, you will get something extra from me. I plan to offer mini-meditations, podcast episodes, and special writing practices for folks in the Gratitude Circle. I look forward to sharing space with you.