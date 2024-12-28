Gratitude Journal
Joy Spotting Makes Space
Stillness doesn't mean nothing's happening...
Mar 23
Alex Elle
Joy Spotting is Hard...
Walking into Week 3 + a Vlog
Mar 18
Alex Elle
Joy Spotting is Sacred
10 days of Micro Moments (so far)
Mar 10
Alex Elle
March: Joy Spotting Challenge
Joy is everywhere when we decide to look for it. Join me.
Mar 3
Alex Elle
February 2025
A Love Letter
dear self & anyone else who needs it...
Feb 24
Alex Elle
Sisterhood is Sacred
I need your help...
Feb 10
Alex Elle
Learning to Look for Joy
Small shifts can change so much...
Feb 9
Alex Elle
January 2025
Poem 02: Choose Yourself, Again
Commit to the soft & sacred work of your joy
Jan 19
Alex Elle
December 2024
The Friend Who Keeps on Giving
And the quiet exhaustion that comes with it.
Dec 28, 2024
Alex Elle
Missing without Mending
The Duality of Loss and Gratitude
Dec 6, 2024
Alex Elle
November 2024
Poem 01: Bearing Witness
Gratitude to all the women I have been
Nov 25, 2024
Alex Elle
Healing is a Practice
It's possible to be who you didn't have...
Nov 19, 2024
Alex Elle
