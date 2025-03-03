March is here, and with it, we're kicking off the Joy Journaling & Joy Spotting Challenge! If you're new to this practice, welcome. If you participated in February's practice with me, you already know: joy is everywhere when we decide to look for it.

This challenge is simple: each day, you'll spot a moment of joy and capture it in your journal. That's it—no overthinking, no pressure—just an invitation to notice the small things that brighten your days and bring you back to presence. I use a planner. See my Feb spread below. The planner I'm using is by Karst. The paper is so smooth (made from stones !!!), and it is a dream to write on.

Feb 2025 Joy, Alex Elle

Here's how to make the most of it:

1. Keep It Short & Sweet

Joy journaling isn't about writing an essay (unless you want to!). A sentence or two is enough: "The warmth of my coffee mug on a chilly morning" or "The way my friend laughed so hard she snorted." Small moments count. Someone in our Substack chat called it joy jotting, and I love that. Jot down your joy and be present with the micro-moments. This practice invites us to pay attention.

2. Use Your Senses

Joy is often felt in tiny sensory details. Ask yourself: What did I see, hear, taste, touch, or smell that sparked a glimmer of joy? Maybe it was the way the sun hit your face just right or the scent of fresh bread from a bakery you walked past. Perhaps it was noticing that you didn't lose your cool when someone cut you off in traffic or letting yourself feel grief without shame or guilt for "not being over it already." Anything can ignite joy—the mundane, the marvelous, and the micro-moments all count for something. They can all bring us closer to gratitude, too.

Fresh Start, Alex Elle, 2025

3. Joy Can Be Subtle

Not every day will bring fireworks. Sometimes, joy is quiet. It's a deep exhale after a long day, a song that brings back a memory, or a moment of stillness before the world wakes up. Let the small joys be enough.

Recognizing our quiet moments of joy is a practice.

,March 2025, Alex Elle

4. Make It a Ritual

Choose a time of day to jot down your joy—morning coffee, before bed, or in the middle of a lunch break. Keeping a set time helps build the habit. I like to do mine at the end of the day.

Joy Spotting, 2025, Alex Elle

5. Look Back & Reflect

By the end of March, you'll have a beautiful record of the moments that lifted you up. Read through them and notice any patterns. What kind of joy shows up for you again and again?

Theme for the Month, Karst Journal, Alex Elle

Bonus: Share Your Joy!

If you feel like it, reply to this newsletter or share a joyful moment in our community chat. Let's inspire each other to keep bearing witness to our joy.

Day 1, Alex Elle, 2025

Need a Nudge? Some daily thought starters are below:

A small kindness I witnessed today…

A color that made me feel happy…

A song or sound that lifted my mood…

Something unexpected that made me smile…

A comforting scent I noticed…

A person or pet that brought me joy today…

A tiny victory I celebrated…

A food or drink that delighted me…

A piece of nature that caught my eye…

A moment where I felt at peace…

A funny or heartwarming conversation I had…

A texture or fabric that felt nice to touch…

A memory that resurfaced and made me happy…

Something I created or worked on that brought me joy…

A moment of stillness I appreciated…

A lesson learned along the way...

My art bag brings me joy.

I'm thrilled to spend time this month spotting joy together. Let me know if you’re down to do this with me in the comments. I will be [trying] to check in with all every week and recapping my joy here with pics, tips, and such. I am really excited!

Joy Journaling Video

Registration for my next writing workshop, Fill the Well, closes tonight. Grab your spot. See you next week!

Register: Fill the Well

An update about my sister-friend who this community has rallied behind: A couple of weeks ago, she secured housing for her and her children. She texted me this weekend showing me her moments of joy: putting their beds together. I almost cried. She gave me the OK to share her messages. Y’all ordering the S.I.S Sweatshirts has afforded her the means to start creating the life she deserves for her and her children. There is still a long road ahead, but at least she has a few dollars for necessities and food. Words cannot even begin to express my gratitude. If you haven’t read about this, you can do so here. Orders are still rolling in and I’m able to send her money weekly. Know that whenever you wear that shirt, you’re making a difference in someone’s life. My goal is to one day start a Sisterhood Support Fund for women near and far who need monetary assistance. What a gift and a blessing you all have been. Thank you!

THE S.I.S. SWEATSHIRT

Gratitude Journal is a free (bi-weekly'ish) community newsletter. If you'd like to support my work, please consider subscribing and sharing this free Substack. If you’re looking to monetarily support, buying my books, listening to my podcast, or joining me at a retreat or workshop are options. I even made a perfume for us! I have plenty of offerings for you to choose from. I'm grateful for your support in whatever capacity.